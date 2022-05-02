ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Princess Charlotte Shows Off Her Missing Tooth In Adorable Photos For 7th Birthday

By Avery Thompson
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWYXp_0fQNgSQZ00
Image Credit: The Duchess of Cambridge/Shutterstock

Ahead of Princess Charlotte’s 7th birthday on May 2, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared two new photos of the princess. Princess Charlotte smiled big for the camera and revealed her missing tooth. Kate, like with the other portraits of the young royals, took the newest birthday photos of Charlotte.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aWgpU_0fQNgSQZ00
Princess Charlotte reveals her missing tooth in new photos. (The Duchess of Cambridge/Shutterstock)

Princess Charlotte wore a light blue sweater over the top of a polka dot collared shirt with a pair of navy pants. She also posed with the family dog. The birthday photos were taken outside in a field surrounded by purple flowers.

The young royal is looking more and more like her dad as she gets older. They have the exact same eyes! However, Princess Charlotte does have her mom’s brown hair.

Princess Charlotte was last seen at the Easter Sunday church service with her parents and big brother Prince George. She wore a floral blue dress, blue tights, and a sweater. The look was very similar to the outfit she wore in April 2018 when going to the hospital to meet her baby brother Prince Louis, who turned 4 on April 23.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jtak6_0fQNgSQZ00
Princess Charlotte poses with the family dog. (The Duchess of Cambridge/Shutterstock)

All three of William and Kate’s kids haven’t been seen together since December 2020 when the family attended a performance at London’s Palladium Theatre. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis walked the red carpet with their parents before enjoying the performance. That was the last public appearance of all 3 kids together due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee is coming up, so that may be the golden opportunity to get a new glimpse of the tiny royals! The Queen will be the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after 70 years of service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EdNt9_0fQNgSQZ00
Princess Charlotte smiles big for her mom, who took the photos. (The Duchess of Cambridge/Shutterstock)

The Platinum Jubilee will take place on June 5. William and Kate haven’t confirmed whether or not their 3 kids will be in attendance, but they could join the family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace for a photo. The last time the kids took a balcony photo with the other royals was back in 2019 during Trooping the Colour!

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Kate Middleton Cut Off 'Pushy' Mom Carole After She Began Interfering Too Much In Royal's Home Life, Claims Insider

It looks like the royal's family drama goes well beyond their troubles with Prince Harry. While Kate Middleton often turned to her mother Carole Middleton for extra help with her and Prince William's kids, an insider told Star magazine that the ladies' relationship has taken a turn south, as the Duchess of Cambridge's mom has become a little too involved in her daughter's personal life."Carole is a very push mother," the insider said, adding that the duo haven't talked in three months after Kate told her "to back off." WHY PRINCE HARRY WON'T ATTEND PRINCE CHARLES & CAMILLA PARKER-BOWLES' CORONATION...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Prince William and Duchess Kate's unusual sleeping arrangements revealed

Prince William and Kate Middleton live at Kensington Palace in London along with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. It's nothing like an ordinary house with grand décor and plenty of rooms – and what's even more unusual is the royal couple's sleeping arrangements.
ENTERTAINMENT
HollywoodLife

Why Kate Middleton Was Determined To Not Let Meghan Markle Steal Her Style Spotlight

In the book The Palace Papers, which was released on April 26, author Tina Brown talks about the “long and hard” work Kate Middleton apparently did to become a “style icon” and how bothered she was when the media began to criticize her wardrobe as soon as her now sister-in-law Meghan Markle‘s fashion got its own spotlight. Brown says the epic outfits the 40-year-old Duchess of Cambridge, who married Prince William in 2011, became known for were “tastefully inexpensive” and signaled “solidarity with working women,” but when outlets, including The Sun, suddenly said she went “from fab to drab,” it was hard for her to not feel “demoralized.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Hello Magazine

Michelle Obama's very rare family photo leaves fans doing a double-take

Michelle Obama celebrated some wonderful family news on Friday and posted a photo which left fans amazed. The mom-of-two - who shares her daughters, Malia and Sasha, with husband, Barack Obama - took to Instagram to wish her big brother, Craig Robinson, a happy birthday and the resemblance between them was uncanny.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Camilla Parker-Bowles' Husband To Allow Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Rejoin The Royal Family? Duke Writes Heartfelt Message For 'Courageous Troop's On 2022 Anzac Day

Prince Charles has reportedly been reunited with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle earlier this month after the Sussex couple dropped by Windsor Castle to visit Queen Elizabeth. Reports have it that the Prince of Wales has not been on speaking terms with his youngest son since the infamous Megxit in January 2020.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Kate Middleton’s Daughter Wouldn’t Be Styled As Princess If Not For Queen Elizabeth? Monarch Reportedly Issued Letters Patent While Duchess Was Pregnant With Prince George

Princess Charlotte is starting to make a name for herself. She’s charming, adorable, and hilarious according to some royal fans and royal experts. But even if she’s the daughter of the future king of Britain, Princess Charlotte wouldn’t have been styled as a princess if not for what Queen Elizabeth did.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princess Charlotte#Tooth#British Royal Family
Hello Magazine

Why Prince William and Prince Harry won't inherit Princess Diana's childhood home

Princess Diana grew up in a grand stately home, but the grand residence has not been passed down to her sons Prince William and Prince Harry. Instead, the 13,500-acre property in Northamptonshire, known as Althorp House, is currently in the hands of Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer and it is believed that one day he will pass it down to his children, likely his son Louis. It is a Spencer family tradition where the oldest male inherits the estate, so despite Louis having older sisters, it is believed he will become the proprietor of the property.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlotte's new dress has a link to Prince William that'll warm your heart

Did you see the royal family on Easter Sunday? The Duchess of Cambridge attended the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, arriving hand-in-hand with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Kate rocked a fitted coat dress from Emilia Wickstead, in a gorgeous baby blue, and her...
WORLD
Hello Magazine

What Prince William said to Kate Middleton at the altar on their wedding day

Prince William and Kate Middleton married on April 29, 2011 in a beautiful ceremony that was watched by well-wishers from around the globe. One of the aspects of the ceremony that riveted royal fans was the couple’s tender exchange of words and glances after Kate walked down the aisle in her flowing Alexander McQueen gown.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

A day out at Great-Granny's! Kate Middleton is spotted watching George, Charlotte and Louis play on a horse-drawn carriage while Eugenie's son August toddles nearby - as the Royal Family gather in grounds of Windsor Castle

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted watching on as her three children played in a horse drawn carriage recently in the grounds of Windsor Castle. Kate Middleton, 40, appeared relaxed as she watched on while her children Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, four climbed aboard a horse-drawn carriage and could be seen sitting patiently once inside.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
183K+
Followers
16K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy