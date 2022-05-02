Princess Charlotte Shows Off Her Missing Tooth In Adorable Photos For 7th Birthday

Image Credit: The Duchess of Cambridge/Shutterstock

Ahead of Princess Charlotte’s 7th birthday on May 2, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared two new photos of the princess. Princess Charlotte smiled big for the camera and revealed her missing tooth. Kate, like with the other portraits of the young royals, took the newest birthday photos of Charlotte.

Princess Charlotte reveals her missing tooth in new photos. (The Duchess of Cambridge/Shutterstock)

Princess Charlotte wore a light blue sweater over the top of a polka dot collared shirt with a pair of navy pants. She also posed with the family dog. The birthday photos were taken outside in a field surrounded by purple flowers.

The young royal is looking more and more like her dad as she gets older. They have the exact same eyes! However, Princess Charlotte does have her mom’s brown hair.

Princess Charlotte was last seen at the Easter Sunday church service with her parents and big brother Prince George. She wore a floral blue dress, blue tights, and a sweater. The look was very similar to the outfit she wore in April 2018 when going to the hospital to meet her baby brother Prince Louis, who turned 4 on April 23.

Princess Charlotte poses with the family dog. (The Duchess of Cambridge/Shutterstock)

All three of William and Kate’s kids haven’t been seen together since December 2020 when the family attended a performance at London’s Palladium Theatre. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis walked the red carpet with their parents before enjoying the performance. That was the last public appearance of all 3 kids together due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee is coming up, so that may be the golden opportunity to get a new glimpse of the tiny royals! The Queen will be the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after 70 years of service.

Princess Charlotte smiles big for her mom, who took the photos. (The Duchess of Cambridge/Shutterstock)

The Platinum Jubilee will take place on June 5. William and Kate haven’t confirmed whether or not their 3 kids will be in attendance, but they could join the family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace for a photo. The last time the kids took a balcony photo with the other royals was back in 2019 during Trooping the Colour!