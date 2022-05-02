ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MSU opens Facility for Rare Isotope Beams

By Michael Thomas, Autumn Pitchure
 3 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University hosted the ribbon cutting and grand opening of its new state-of-the-art Facility for Rare Isotope Beams .

The facility has been in the works since May of 2009 and is partially funded by the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science, the state of Michigan, and Michigan State University to help evolve the state.

FRIB will serve as a scientific user facility for nuclear science research and engineering. Officials say the new facility will consist of four buildings and underground tunnels that are about 600 feet long.

The opening of this facility happened at 10 a.m. with attendance and remarks from Governor Gretchen Whitmer, former Michigan Governor and current U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm, MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. and multiple other representatives.

It will allow a community of 1,600 scientists from all around the world to conduct research and is equipped with the latest technology, allowing the team to create cures for diseases, better national security, and learn about the environment.

The project itself has been underway for 20 years according to a press release, and the total cost of the facility is $730 million, with the state of Michigan contributing $94.5 million of that cost.

The state’s $94.5 million investment is expected to generate $205 million in tax revenues and $830 million in
higher gross state product, or the total market value of all goods and services produced in Michigan, through 2040.

Officials say ultimately, the location will help train the next generation of accelerator scientists and engineers, which is critical to U.S. economic competitiveness when it comes to energy and nuclear security.

As this story continues to develop and more information about this facility and its production is released, 6 News will keep you updated.

