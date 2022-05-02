ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Jackie Robinson All-Star game bat sells for record $1.08 million

By Travis Schlepp, Nexstar Media Wire
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NQFO6_0fQNddDt00

( KTLA ) – A bat used by baseball icon Jackie Robinson in the 1949 All-Star game sold at auction for a record price of $1.08 million.

The bat was used in the 1949 All-Star game in Brooklyn in which Robinson hit a double and scored three runs. That year’s midsummer classic also marked the first time Black players were selected for an All-Star game.

No. 42 would go on to finish that season being awarded the National League’s Most Valuable Player.

Robinson kept the bat in his personal collection as a keepsake to commemorate the historic accomplishment.

The bat was purchased by Hunt Auctions at a public auction on behalf of an unnamed private client.

Have some old baseball cards? Here’s what to know before you try to sell

David Hunt, President of Hunt Auctions, said he was honored to be involved in the sale of an important piece of American sports history. Hunt said the sale of the Jackie Robinson bat is part of a growing demand and increased value for the barrier-breaking batsman’s memorabilia.

“For years we have witnessed pricing increase for items related to Robinson’s iconic career and see more room for growth as his legacy is becoming, appropriately so, more significant to each generation of fans,” Hunt said in a news release.

In 2020, Hunt Auctions was involved in the sale of a 1950 Jackie Robinson Brooklyn Dodgers home jersey for a record price of $4.2 million. Hunt Auctions said the record price for any piece of baseball memorabilia was a 1928-30 Babe Ruth New York Yankees road jersey which sold in 2019 for $5.6 million.

To see photos of the record-breaking Jackie Robinson bat, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Pa. State Trooper arrested for drug possession

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) arrested a state trooper on charges related to the possession of illegal controlled substances. According to a press release, Trooper Joseph W. Czachorowski was arrested after a U.S postal inspector intercepted a piece of mail addressed to him, and obtained a federal search warrant. Upon executing […]
YourErie

Gov. Wolf speaks out on abortion access, protection

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday, May 4, announced his continued support in protecting abortion rights in the commonwealth. Elected officials along with abortion rights advocates and abortion opponents were sent scrambling earlier this week when a Supreme Court of the United States draft opinion was leaked to the press. The leaked opinion indicated […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Erie County Coroner reports drug death stats for 2021

The Erie County Coroner reported statistics for 2021. About 100 people suffered drug-related deaths. According to Lyell Cook, there were 95 drug-related deaths. As JET 24 Action News previously reported, about 80% of those deaths were the result of a fentanyl overdose. Cook said many individuals aren’t aware that they are using fentanyl. “You buy […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie PD arrests shooting suspect from April 19 home invasion

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Police Department has arrested a suspect for an April 19 shooting at the 100 block of E. 23rd St. Wildredo Delgado-Rodriguez was taken into custody for the incident and is facing charges that include robbery, burglary and theft, the Erie Police Department announced on May 4. On April 19, police responded […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Robinson
Person
Babe Ruth
YourErie

EC3PA adds new programs and plans open house

Erie County Community College (EC3PA) announced that they are adding new programs for future students. The five new programs will be offered in the fall semester of 2022. To showcase the new programs, there will be an open house beginning at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4 at the Saint Benedict Education Center on E. 10th […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie Police: Fatal shooting suspect also involved in 2021 shootout

Erie Police have confirmed one of the suspects involved in the shooting death of a seven-year-old child was involved in another act of gun violence in 2021. Abdullah Ismael, 17, is charged with criminal homicide after the shooting death of seven-year-old Antonio Yarger Jr. Back in March of 2021, Ismael was involved in a shootout […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#All Star Game#Bat#Ktla#The National League#Hunt Auctions#American
YourErie

25 flamingos, 1 duck dead after fox attack at National Zoo

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The flamingo flock in the Smithsonian National Zoo suffered casualties after a fox attacked them, killing 25 and injuring three, officials said. One Northern pintail duck was also killed. Staff found the dead flamingos early in the morning on Tuesday and saw the fox, who escaped, in the outdoor flamingo yards. The […]
ANIMALS
YourErie

Erie County Community College hosts open house

The Erie County Community College hosted an open house for people who were interested in applying. People had the chance to go to the open house that was hosted at the Saint Benedict Education Center. A handful of people showed up to hear about the different classes and programs that the college offers. They also […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Storming Crab opens for business on upper Peach Street

A long-time vacant spot that was once Steak ‘n Shake is now home to a new restaurant on upper Peach Street. Storming Crab has opened for business after about eight months of preparation. During that time, the restaurant was completely redone on the inside. The Corporate Manager said the location and the area gave them […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
YourErie

Pymatuning breaks ground on Tuttle Point Campground

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) broke ground on a campground project at Pymatuning State Park. The campground will be at Tuttle Point. Pymatuning State Park is located in Crawford County. DCNR announced the groundbreaking through a May 2 news release. In total, the Tuttle Point Campground project will cost $8 […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Town hall to address cell service problems

A live town hall is set to take place on Thursday, May 5 to address cell service problems on Presque Isle, Lake Erie and the surrounding shore. The town hall will be hosted by Pennsylvania state Reps. Pat Harkins and Bob Merski. According to a news release, the goal of the town hall is to […]
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
YourErie

Methodist Towers to undergo renovations

A nearly 50-year-old downtown apartment building is undergoing renovations. City leaders are saying that these upgrades are necessary. The Methodist Towers apartment building is undergoing a $20 million make-over. An affordable housing company known as Community Preservation Partners has purchased the building and will upgrade all 138 apartments. The company shared some examples of what […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Historic Girard cannon hit, damaged by tractor trailer

A downtown Girard historic marker is badly damaged for the third time, after getting hit by a tractor trailer Wednesday. The west side cannon on Main Street was hit around 8:30 a.m. According to the Girard Borough Police Chief, the driver left the scene after hitting the cannon. The driver was found and no charges […]
GIRARD, PA
YourErie

YourErie

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy