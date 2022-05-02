ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

1 person injured after a two-vehicle collision near Jack in the Box (Carson City, NV)

By Susan Klien
 3 days ago
On Saturday morning, one person was hospitalized following a traffic collision near Jack in the Box.

As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at around 3 a.m. near Jack in the Box. The early reports showed that a white SUV with three minors was drag racing another vehicle. On the other hand, a cab driver was pulling out of a parking lot.

Just then, the SUV crashed into that vehicle. On arrival, emergency crews transported the cab driver to Renown with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials stated that the SUV had minor damages. Investigators are looking for the second vehicle involved. No other details are available.

The incident remains under investigation.

May 2, 2022

Carson City, NV
