Minnesota State

Biden remembers former VP Walter Mondale in touching speech

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter former Vice President Walter Mondale's memorial service was delayed for a year...

www.today.com

Fox News

Sen. Johnson: Biden 'would not be president' if FBI, media didn't conceal family 'corruption'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., argued Thursday that if the American public knew about the "corruption of Biden, Inc." before the 2020 election, there would be no Biden administration. Johnson joined "America's Newsroom" as Republican House lawmakers call on the Department of Justice to brief Congress on the investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Barking mad! Secret Service agents were furious at Biden White House for playing down injuries caused by bites from First Dog Major before he was shipped off to Biden's friends, new documents reveal

Secret Service agents were furious at White House officials for toning down injuries caused by bites from Major, the First Dog, to the point where they even tried to get President Joe Biden to pay for a coat that was ripped into pieces, according to newly released documents. Secret Service...
ANIMALS
epicstream.com

Michelle Obama Fury: Barack's Wife And Hillary Clinton Feuding Because Of Their White House Ambitions? Ex-FLOTUS To Appear On The Ellen DeGeneres Show's Final Episode

There is no denying that Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton are two of the most popular former First Ladies of the United States. The wives of ex-POTUS Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are also considered two of the most influential FLOTUSes of their generation. Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton are...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Chris Christie sends message to Dems: Follow Obama's advice, tell this story to voters

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss former President Barack Obama's words that Democrats have got a "story to tell" ahead of November's midterms. Christie urged Democrats to follow Obama's advice, listing "runaway inflation," "critical race theory," and a "porous border" as parts of the left's story that need to be mentioned.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Biden is intentionally ignoring immigration law because he thinks vetting migrants is racist: Sen. Kennedy

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., condemned the Biden administration for rescinding Title 42 and allowing millions of people to illegally enter the U.S. on "The Story." SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: I heard Ms. Psaki say the system is broken. Frankly, the Biden administration broke it. This isn't complicated. America has a legal immigration system. We admit about a million people a year, legally, into our country, more than any other nation in the world. Everybody wants to come to America. America is so great that even the workers who hate our country don't want to leave it. But we also have millions of people that try to come into our country illegally. Federal law says we are supposed to turn them away.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

MSNBC silent as Joy Reid continues pattern of controversial and bizarre remarks

Joy Reid’s MSNBC colleagues are silent as she continues her pattern of controversial and often bizarre or hateful remarks on the liberal network. On Monday, during an interview with failed New York City Mayoral candidate Maya Wiley, the MSNBC host made a comparison between Senate Republicans opposing Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson and past segregationists, the Dixiecrats.
ENTERTAINMENT
Fox News

Andy McCarthy: 'Overwhelming evidence' Biden discussed Hunter's business deals

Fox News contributor Andrew McCarthy joined "America Reports" Wednesday to discuss questions raised by newly-acquired emails that appear to connect President Biden with one of Hunter Biden's business partners from China. ANDREW MCCARTHY: I don’t think we can assume it’s true [Biden never spoke to Hunter about business deals]. There...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Five Democratic Senators including Krysten Sinema launch bipartisan bill to BLOCK Biden lifting Title 42 unless there is a plan in place to secure the border

A bipartisan group of senators, led by Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, will propose a new bill on Thursday that would prevent the Biden administration from lifting Title 42 without a plan in place to stop an expected surge of migrants at the border. Republicans oppose ending the public health order that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Republican party votes to REMOVE Trump's ex-State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus from the Tennessee primary ballot because she only just moved to the state

A Trump-backed congressional candidate in Tennessee's primary race was booted from the ballot after the local GOP voted to remove her because she had only just moved to the state. Morgan Ortagus served as the State Department Spokesperson under former President Donald Trump and is currently a Navy Reserves officer....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

'Lie of the Year' winner Obama flamed for 'disinformation' speech: ‘Quite the expert’

Former President Barack Obama angered conservatives with his speech against the dangers of "disinformation" at Stanford University on Thursday. The 44th president, who recently announced that his Obama Foundation would be "working to empower and equip emerging leaders to tackle issues like the spread of disinformation," spoke on the subject at the prestigious university, blasting social and traditional media for spreading fake news.
POTUS
Fox News

Joe Biden won't run in 2024

President Joe Biden reportedly told former President Barack Obama he will run for re-election. It doesn’t matter what Biden tells anyone today. What matters is what is about to happen in November. In a little over six months, Republicans will likely win the House and the Senate. As important...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

Everybody's mad at Biden

President Biden is lucky to have a dog, because he’s losing friends within his own party while facing midterm combat from Republicans. Surging inflation has forced Biden to seek ways to generate more oil and natural gas production, to bring down gasoline prices well above $4 per gallon, along with heat and electricity costs that have been soaring as well. Biden began his presidency with the most aggressive environmental agenda ever in the White House, including a pathway to a no-carbon power sector by 2035. Yet Biden has accomplished few of his climate goals, with little sign of a breakthrough any time this year. Meanwhile, climate activists who have strongly supported Biden are now charging him with abandoning the cause, leaving Biden unpopular on both sides of the energy and climate debate.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

