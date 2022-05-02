Police: 2 suspected carjackers dead after jumping in river

LANSING, Ill. (AP) — Two men suspected in the armed theft of a luxury car have died after jumping into a Chicago-area river while fleeing police.

A 2020 Rolls-Royce that was taken during a carjacking was spotted about 4:40 a.m. Saturday in Chicago and chased by police, according to Illinois State Police.

The occupants of the Rolls-Royce stopped in Lansing, south of Chicago and just west of the state line with Indiana, where they got into a luxury SUV and again drove off. The SUV crashed and some of the people inside the vehicle then entered the Little Calumet River, police said.

Members of a Chicago police marine unit removed a 27-year-old man and a 21-year-old man from the river. They later were pronounced dead at a hospital. Three others have been arrested.