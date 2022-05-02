ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch the Stanley Cup playoffs on ESPN and ESPN2

Cover picture for the articleThe NHL season returned to ESPN for the 2021-22 season, and now it's time for the Stanley Cup playoffs. ESPN and ESPN2 will be broadcasting first- and second-round games, with one conference finals series on ESPN and the...

ClutchPoints

Penguins star Evgeni Malkin drops truth bomb on Rangers after Triple-OT win in Game 1

The NHL playoffs are always one of the best spectacles in all of sports. Hockey fans were reminded of that Tuesday night, as the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers played almost two full games before a winner was decided. Just under six minutes into the third overtime, Penguins superstar Evgeni Malkin scored the game-winning goal, sending Rangers fans home sorely disappointed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Colorado and Nashville square off begin the NHL Playoffs

LINE: Avalanche -369, Predators +285; over/under is 6.5. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Avalanche host series opener. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Nashville Predators to start the Western Conference first round. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Predators went 3-2 against the Avalanche in the regular season. In their last regular season matchup on May 3, the Avalanche won 7-2. Nathan MacKinnon led the Avalanche with two goals.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yeo fired as coach of Flyers, was 17-36-7 after replacing Vigneault

Philadelphia missed playoffs for second straight season. Mike Yeo was fired as coach of the Philadelphia Flyers. "I met with Mike yesterday and I advised him he won't be our head coach for next season," Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said Tuesday. "We dealt Mike a really tough hand. He's a good coach. I thought he did a really good job under the circumstances. He kept our players competing and playing hard to the end."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Game Haus

2022 NHL Round 1 Playoff Predictions

The 2022 NHL Playoffs are finally here, featuring eight exciting matchups. Here are the 2022 NHL Round 1 Playoff Predictions. The first-round series between the Boston Bruins and the Carolina Hurricanes will be extremely difficult to predict. The Boston Bruins have the more experienced team while the Hurricanes have the Bruins’ number this year and are a better overall team. The main X-Factor in this series is the Hurricanes’ goaltending. Prior to the postseason, both Hurricanes were injured, leaving them with a big question mark in net. It is expected that Antti Raanta will be back to start the series but the question of whether Freddie Andersen will make his return is still in the air. Despite this, The Hurricanes should be able to take down the Bruins ever so narrowly.
FOX Sports

Dallas visits Calgary to begin the NHL Playoffs

LINE: Flames -237, Stars +191; over/under is 5.5. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Flames host series opener. BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Dallas Stars to begin the Western Conference first round. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Flames went 4-1 against the Stars during the regular season. In their last regular season matchup on May 3, the Flames won 1-0.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Alexis Lafreniere built to succeed in the NHL playoffs

Alexis Lafrenière has been under a microscope ever since the New York Rangers won the lottery to make him the first overall pick of the 2020 Draft. Jack Hughes, who was taken first overall by the New Jersey Devils in 2019 has yet to taste playoff action in his three seasons. Meanwhile, the kid from Saint-Eustache, Quebec could be a big factor for the Rangers against the Penguins as their series opens tonight.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game 2 predictions and props: Expect Panarin and Rangers to roll on Thursday night

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Penguins and Rangers entered this series as familiar foes, and it showed in the series’ opener. Despite New York’s early 2-0 lead...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

How do the NHL Playoffs work: Are the NHL Playoffs a best of 5 or 7?

The 2022 NHL Playoffs are here as these teams battle in the best-of-seven series. 16 teams made it to the NHL postseason and now eye the coveted Stanley Cup. After the past three seasons of schedule interruptions from the COVID-19 global pandemic, the NHL finally finished an entire season. Every...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Avalanche vs. Predators: 2022 First-Round Playoff Preview

After 82 gruelling regular-season games, the Colorado Avalanche‘s journey toward hockey’s biggest prize begins Tuesday night against the Nashville Predators in the first round of the 2022 NHL Playoffs. This series is a tale of two teams on opposite sides of the Western Conference spectrum. The Avalanche finished as the top seed, while the Predators slipped into the final wild card slot after blowing a lead to the Arizona Coyotes in the last game of the season.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Hockey Writers

A Night with the Devils MSG Network’s Broadcast Team

As I finish my first season as a New Jersey Devils credentialed writer, I have taken time to reflect on the past few months. It has been a whirlwind, and it feels like just yesterday I sat down for the team’s media day in September. One of the highlights of this season is when I had the opportunity to experience what goes into the MSG Network’s broadcast of Devils games. I am extremely appreciative to have had the chance to observe the production and broadcast team in action, and to date, this has been one of my favorite in-game experiences. Let’s take you behind the scenes and look at what it takes to bring the Devils’ broadcast to life.
NEWARK, NJ

