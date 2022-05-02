Orthopedic specialist on Joel Embiid's injury presented by NovaCare

Dr. Mark Schwartz is an orthopedic surgeon with Burlington County Orthopedic Specialists located in Mt Laurel, NJ.

Dr. Schwartz joined Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show to talk about Joel Embiid's concussion and orbital fracture.

"There are grades of concussions," Schwartz said. "A mild concussion, basically implies that there is no loss of consciousness whatsoever. Grade 2, there is a momentary loss of consciousness, with more severe symptoms. And then the Grade 3 they're usually unconscious for at least five minutes. He was what we would call a Grade 1."

"It's like a bad bruised bone," Schwartz said when asked about the orbital fracture. "Basically, it's painful to touch for some time."

Dr. Schwartz is Co-Director of Virtua Health’s Sports Medicine Program. He is also Chief of Orthopedics and Chairman of the Department of Surgery at Virtua Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Schwartz specializes in Sports Medicine and arthroscopic surgery and continues to be recognized as a South Jersey Top Doc for 2021 along with Philadelphia Magazine for 2022.