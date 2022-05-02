ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Multi-vehicle crash in downtown Dallas; one vehicle crashes into a high rise

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kYQTE_0fQNW2WE00

A man driving a stolen pick-up caused a fiery crash in downtown Dallas early Monday morning.

Dallas Police say just before 3:00 a.m. the stolen truck blew through a red light at Main Street and Caesar Chavez, colliding with at least two other vehicles, one of which blasted into the glass front door of a high-rise.

At least one vehicle caught fire.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took the injured to the hospital but there are no reports on the severity of their injuries.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

2 Teens Killed, 3 Injured in Dallas Wrong-Way Crash: Police

Two teens are dead and three are injured after a wrong-way crash in Dallas on Friday night, police said. According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at 13900 Esperanza Road shortly after 9 p.m. Police said when officers arrived, they learned that a red pickup...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Dallas, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Cars
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
CBS DFW

Candlelight vigil for Texas 6-year-old killed by school bus

BROCK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Hundreds of people came together for a vigil in Parker County to pay their respects to the family of a 6-year-old girl who died after a school bus accident. The event Tuesday night was about spreading love and showing unity to the family of Emory Sayre.There was a sea of pink as about 1,000 people lined up in front of Brock Elementary to honor Emory.The local church leaders who planned the event started off with a prayer for the family and the Brock community during as they weather this hard time. They sung songs and lit candles. Emory...
BROCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Police#Downtown Dallas#Vehicles#Traffic Accident#Newsradio
CBS News

Two 3-year-old boys playing in horse corral killed in "senseless DUI crash," Utah sheriff says

A Utah driver who allegedly tested positive for meth crashed his car into a horse corral where two 3-year-old boys were playing, killing both of them, the Utah County Sheriff's Office said. The driver, identified as 25-year-old Kent Cody Barlow, was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, as well as possession, driving under the influence, and a possible parole violation.
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
ValleyCentral

Crash leaves one dead, one hospitalized

Editors Note: This story has been updated with new information. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one dead and one hospitalized. On Saturday, at approximately 3 p.m. two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Loop 499. Two individuals were transported to local hospitals, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
CBS DFW

DPD arrest after $100K stolen from Iraqi family in Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Muslim family in North Texas, who CBS 11 News first introduced you to more than 6 months ago while reporting the theft of their life savings, got some good news to celebrate the end of Ramadan.Dallas police have arrested two men in connection with a car break-in, back in November 2021, in the parking garage of an apartment complex near Greenville Avenue and Lovers Lane. Ahmed Alnajjar had $100,000 in cash stolen from inside his SUV. It was money saved for his family to leave Iraq and come to the US, after helping American soldiers during the...
DALLAS, TX
ValleyCentral

VIDEO: Vehicle ‘fully engulfed’ in flames in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Fire Department and Police responded to a vehicle that was fully engulfed in flames on Monday morning. The incident occurred at 6:42 a.m. near the expressway on International Blvd. and Frontage, according to Brownsville PD. Video shows a large fire towards the front side of the vehicle. Police said the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
92.9 NIN

An Enraged Customer Assaults An Employee At A North Texas Restaurant

Police are looking for a North Texas man who was caught on video assaulting the waitstaff at an Arlington restaurant. KXAS is reporting that on Thursday April 7th, a customer assaulted the staff at the Crab Station, which is a seafood restaurant located on the 1100 block of East Pioneer Parkway in Arlington. On Monday law enforcement released the surveillance video of the altercation between the customer, and the restaurant’s staff. While the video doesn’t have any audio, witnesses have told investigators that the customer was very upset with his order, and voiced his displeasure with the employees.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Arlington police arrest double murder suspect Julius Rollins

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - After more than 4 months police in Arlington have found and arrested the person who they say killed two people at an apartment complex.Officials say they recently got an arrest warrant for Julius Rollins for one count of capital murder. On April 26 members of the APD Fugitive Unit located the 19-year-old in the city and took him into custody.Investigators believe Rollins shot and killed two family members, Martell Brown, 21, and 31-year-old Jy'Tavious Fields, in the parking lot outside the apartment where he lived -- in the 2100 block of Cypress Club Drive.While police believe they have the person who committed the crime in custody, because of evidence collected during the course of the investigation, officials still don't know the motive behind the shooting."I appreciate the tremendous amount of time and effort our homicide detectives put into working this case," aid Chief of Police Al Jones. "It's because of their tenacity that we were able to make this arrest."Rollins is being held in the Tarrant County Jail. 
ARLINGTON, TX
KSLA

Texarkana, Texas, capital murder suspect arrested in the Dallas area

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Now in custody is a juvenile who was wanted for his alleged role in a shooting at an apartment complex that killed two people and wounded another. Texarkana, Texas police say 16-year-old Kevonte Collins was apprehended in the Dallas area, specifically in DeSoto, the afternoon of Monday, May 2. Officials got a tip that he was there. Police say due to the violent nature of Collins’ alleged crimes, and threats he’d made on social media about not being arrested, officers used a tactical approach to take him into custody.
TEXARKANA, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy