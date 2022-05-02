Multi-vehicle crash in downtown Dallas; one vehicle crashes into a high rise

A man driving a stolen pick-up caused a fiery crash in downtown Dallas early Monday morning.

Dallas Police say just before 3:00 a.m. the stolen truck blew through a red light at Main Street and Caesar Chavez, colliding with at least two other vehicles, one of which blasted into the glass front door of a high-rise.

At least one vehicle caught fire.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took the injured to the hospital but there are no reports on the severity of their injuries.

