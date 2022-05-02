ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What USA TODAY Sports NFL Wire sites said about Oklahoma Sooners and their new teams

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Oklahoma Sooners had a great draft weekend with seven players selected in the 2022 NFL draft. Though they didn’t have a first round pick, the seven selections are the most they’ve had since the 2019 NFL draft when eight Sooners were selected.

Nik Bonitto was the first player selected at No. 64 by the Denver Broncos. Joining him in the Mile High City is safety Delarrin Turner-Yell, who was taken in the fifth round at pick No. 152.

Brian Asamoah was the second-highest selection for the Sooners this year, coming off the board two picks after Bonitto at No. 64 to the Vikings.

The Cleveland Browns were also in the business of adding Oklahoma Sooners to the roster. They drafted three players in Perrion Winfrey, Isaiah Thomas, and Michael Woods. Winfrey was one of the biggest surprises, lasting until the fourth round. In the build-up to the draft, it was felt he was a second-round prospect.

Marquis Hayes, who was a steal for the Arizona Cardinals joins forces with Marquise Brown and Kyler Murray. Brown was sent to the Cardinals after a draft-night trade in the first round.

USATODAY Sports provides coverage for all 32 NFL teams in addition to the number of college sites like this one. Let’s look at what they had to say about the Oklahoma Sooners’ seven draft selections.

Nik Bonitto, Denver Broncos

What BroncosWire said:

In Denver, Bonitto is poised to become a very nice compliment alongside the tandem of Bradley Chubb and free-agent addition Randy Gregory. – Brandon Walker, BroncosWire.com

Brian Asamoah, Minnesota Vikings

What VikingsWire had to say:

Size obviously isn’t one of Asamoah’s strengths. The fact that he is undersized is the reason why he fell down the board in the first place. Teams are worried he lacks the power to consistently shed blockers at the next level and get to the ball-carrier. But he plays with a fire and ferocity that’s often underappreciated, even for a player who’s considered undersized at the linebacker position. He led Oklahoma in tackles last season (80), along with snagging Second-Team All-Big 12 honors. – Jordan McElroy, VikingsWire

Perrion Winfrey, Cleveland Browns

What BrownsWire had to say:

Winfrey was the Senior Bowl MVP and a player many thought could be the team’s target in the second round, at pick #44. Instead, Cleveland is able to add multiple picks and still pick up the interior defensive lineman. At 6’4″ and 290 pounds, the Oklahoma star can push the pocket and penetrate from the interior. In just two seasons in Norman, Winfrey had 16.5 tackles for loss and six sacks. – Mueller, BrownsWire

Delarrin Turner-Yell, Denver Broncos

What BroncosWire had to say:

He will hopefully be a good depth option for the safety position to help against the potent offenses of the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders. He joins Sooner teammate Nik Bonitto, who was the first Bronco selected in the NFL draft at 64th overall in the 2nd round. -Walker, BroncosWire

Michael Woods, Cleveland Browns

What BrownsWire had to say:

For Cleveland, Woods projects as a developmental prospect on the outside with some size and speed to win early in routes. – Mueller, BrownsWire

Isaiah Thomas, Cleveland Browns

What BrownsWire had to say:

The 6’4″, 260-pound redshirt senior is the oldest player Andrew Berry has drafted this year. The last two seasons, Thomas had eight sacks in each campaign. He added four forced fumbles during that time and six pass deflections. Thomas shows versatility on the field with the ability to slide inside or continue outside. His athletic testing was very good. – Mueller, BrownsWire

Marquis Hayes, Arizona Cardinals

What CardsWire had to say:

Hayes was a teammate of Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver Marquise Brown in 2018, although Hayes did not play that season. He is 6-5 and 318 lbs and played in the Senior Bowl as well. He played left guard for the Sooners but got some work at the Senior Bowl at right guard. – Jess Root, CardsWire

