Texas National Guardsman who drowned in Rio Grande laid to rest at DFW National Cemetery

A Texas National Guardsman from Arlington has been laid to rest this weekend just over a week after he drowned in the Rio Grande trying to save two illegal border-crossers who were struggling in the river near Eagle Pass.

Both were later determined to be smuggling drugs into Texas and were taken into custody by the Border Patrol.

Specialist Bishop Evans was a 2018 graduate of Mansfield High School and enlisted in the Guard the next year.

On Saturday, he was buried with full military honors at DFW National Cemetery in Dallas. He was posthumously promoted to Sergeant.

