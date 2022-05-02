ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Texas National Guardsman who drowned in Rio Grande laid to rest at DFW National Cemetery

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RVbCC_0fQNVwO600

A Texas National Guardsman from Arlington has been laid to rest this weekend just over a week after he drowned in the Rio Grande trying to save two illegal border-crossers who were struggling in the river near Eagle Pass.

Both were later determined to be smuggling drugs into Texas and were taken into custody by the Border Patrol.

Specialist Bishop Evans was a 2018 graduate of Mansfield High School and enlisted in the Guard the next year.

On Saturday, he was buried with full military honors at DFW National Cemetery in Dallas. He was posthumously promoted to Sergeant.

Posted by Arlington Police Department on Saturday, April 30, 2022

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 2

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Eagle Pass, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Arlington, TX
Crime & Safety
Eagle Pass, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

40 migrants found trapped inside metal box at Texas-Mexico border

EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents disrupted three human smuggling events and encountered two large groups resulting in 322 apprehensions this week. On April 26, Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint agents, discovered 40 migrants trapped inside a large metal box. There was a vent that was 16 inches by 6 inches on it. Agents removed it and saw the men seated upright. They had to break the box apart by unscrewing multiple bolts using a power tool. Agents said the box had no other opening or means of escape for the occupants. Agents determined the migrants are citizens...
EDINBURG, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Police#Texas National Guardsman#The Border Patrol#Mansfield High School#Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
CBS DFW

Call for justice from family of man slain in Costco parking lot, Ali Elbanna

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The family of a man fatally shot during a robbery at a Dallas Costco, Ali Elbanna, is calling for justice. Elbanna was loading his groceries into his car on Nov. 16, 2021 when he was killed at the age of 60. He was a naturalized American citizen born in Lebanon to Palestinian refugees. Elbanna lived in North Texas for more than 30 years. He is survived by his wife Stephanie, a Fort Worth native. The couple has five children. Elbanna owned and operated a small wholesale business in Arlington and was an active member of the local Muslim community, according...
DALLAS, TX
KSAT 12

Man who disappeared along Texas coast has been found, officials say

INGLESIDE, Texas – 9 p.m. Update:. Mario Welder, 22, has been located and the CLEAR Alert issued in his disappearance has been discontinued, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Further details are limited at this time. Original:. Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in finding...
INGLESIDE, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police officer Benjamin Johnson arrested, charged with assault

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police officer Benjamin Johnson was arrested in Benbrook on Sunday and is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, authorities say. The incident happened while he was off-duty, according to a news release from the Fort Worth Police Department.Officer Johnson, who has worked for the department for four years, was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers pending the outcome of an investigation surrounding the allegations, police said.In a statement the department said: "The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard both on and off duty, and does not tolerate criminal misconduct or unethical behavior; therefore, a thorough investigation into the circumstances will be conducted," said the department in a statement.Officer Johnson was assigned to the Directed Response Unit at the time of his arrest.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Woman found dead inside Plano home, police investigating

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Plano police are investigating after finding a woman's body inside a home in the 300 block of Dogwood Place on May 1. They are withholding her identity pending notification of the next of kin. The Plano Police Department said it does not believe there is any current danger to the public.Investigators are awaiting the cause of death ruling by the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office.This is an ongoing investigation by the Crimes Against Persons Unit.
PLANO, TX
Dallas Observer

Beto O'Rourke Drags Gov. Greg Abbott After Mexico Drops Texas-Bound Rail Link Worth Billions

Republicans may brag about their shrewd economic sense, but Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke believes he’s better for Texas’ bottom line. As the race for Texas governor heats up, GOP incumbent Greg Abbott has taken political risks. Some may have earned him points among the business-minded, like when he suggested creating a town called “Twitter, Texas,” to help entice Elon Musk to move the platform’s headquarters here.
TEXAS STATE
MilitaryTimes

Soldier killed, 2 hurt in Joint Base Lewis-McChord training accident

A junior soldier assigned to 7th Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, died Monday and two more were injured in a single-vehicle accident during a training exercise, a division spokesperson said. Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, from Dover, Delaware, was killed in the Yakima Training Area mishap, according a release...
DOVER, DE
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy