ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

School of Medicine conducts 42nd graduation and investiture

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZC1vu_0fQNVuce00

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Nearly 70 new physicians and researchers were awarded degrees from the Marshall UniversityJoan C. Edwards School of Medicine during the school’s 42nd annual graduation and investiture ceremony, held Friday, April 29, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington.

Marshall University President Brad D. Smithconferred 65 Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) degrees, two Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) degrees in biomedical research and two combined Doctor of Medicine-Doctor of Philosophy (M.D./Ph.D.) degrees. Of the M.D. graduates, 10 are part of the inaugural B.S./M.D. cohort. The program, launched in 2015, allows high-performing West Virginia high school students to finish both their Bachelor of Science and Doctor of Medicine degrees in seven years and provides a full tuition waiver for the medical school portion of their curriculum.

Every member of the graduating M.D. class matched to residency training programs, including matches to Duke University, Louisiana State University, the Ohio State University, University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and Wake Forest University. Of the Ph.D. graduates, one starts a tenure-track faculty position at Saint Augustine’s University and the other will be attending medical school at Marshall University.

Noted pathologist and 1992 alumnus of the School of Medicine, Gary W. Procop, M.D., M.S., who serves as chief executive officer of the American Board of Pathology, delivered the keynote address to the Class of 2022. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Procop served as the endowed chair of clinical microbiology and medical director of virology at the Cleveland Clinic, where he assembled a dynamic interdisciplinary team that allowed the Cleveland Clinic to become the first hospital in Ohio to offer COVID-19 testing.

The ceremony also included recognition of Peter A. Chirico, M.D., as the School of Medicine Alumni Association 2022 honorary alumnus. Chirico, professor and chair of radiology at the School of Medicine, has mentored more than 150 radiology graduates during his 30-year tenure at Marshall University and Radiology Inc.

John R. Castillo, president of the class of 2022, delivered remarks, and Sydney C. Sheppard was selected by her classmates to lead the recitation of the Oath of Hippocrates. The event was streamed live and is available for viewing at www.facebook.com/MUSOMWV and www.marshall.edu/livestream.

Comments / 0

Related
Teen Vogue

An Ohio Professor Who Refused to Use a Transgender Student's Pronouns Won a $400,000 Settlement

Shawnee State University in Ohio settled a lawsuit brought on by a professor after the university reprimanded him for refusing to use a transgender student's correct pronouns. Philosophy professor Nicholas Meriwether sued the school, claiming it violated his constitutional rights, and is now receiving a $400,000 payout plus attorneys' fees. As debates around gender and sexuality in the classroom pick up speed across the country, advocates worry about the effect on transgender students.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
State
Ohio State
Huntington, WV
Education
State
West Virginia State
WDTV

Couple from Harrison County donates $1.8 million to WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A $1.8 million gift to West Virginia University from Harrison County natives Kimberly and Rusty Hutson, Jr., aims to bolster education, health care and outreach efforts to aid residents across the state. The Hutsons’ contribution provides $1 million to support namesake fellowships in experiential learning and...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

ARC Announces $250,000 Grant to NRGRDA for Outdoor RIVERS Six-State Initiative

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – Today, the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) held the second in a series of five virtual events (titled the Appalachia Envisioned Roadshow) to showcase how ARC’s strategic investment priorities are coming to life in all 13 Appalachian states. Today’s event featured engaging discussions with Governor Roy Cooper of North Carolina, Governor Bill Lee of Tennessee, Governor Jim Justice of West Virginia, and tourism professionals and community leaders from North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and West Virginia about their successes in leveraging tourism and culture to fuel economic growth.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hippocrates
Lootpress

BODYWORKS H2 Health Expands to Fayette County

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – BODYWORKS has recently joined the H2 Health family and through this partnership, the group will opening a new location in Fayette County. BODYWORKS will be collaborating with New River Health on this new location, part of their new medical complex in Oak Hill. New River...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Liberty High named School of Excellence Award recipient

GLEN DANIEL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It was announced Tuesday that Liberty High School has been named a recipient of the 2021 School of Excellence Award by the American College Application Campaign. The American College Application Campaign, or ACAC, is part of a national effort to increase the number of...
GLEN DANIEL, WV
Lootpress

Davis & Elkins appoints new Director of Public Safety

ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Davis & Elkins college announced Friday that attorney, educator, and current Instructor of Criminology Dr. Jamie Morgan has been appointed to the position of Director of Public Safety at the institution. Dr. Morgan, who became a full-time faculty member at Davis & Elkins in 2021,...
ELKINS, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marshall University#College#M D Ph D#B S M D#Duke University#The Ohio State University#Wake Forest University#Saint Augustine#The School Of Medicine
Lootpress

West Virginia American Water Donates $125,000 to Support YWCA Charleston’s Racial Justice Endowment Campaign

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia American Water announced today its donation of a multi-year pledge totaling $125,000 to support the YWCA Charleston’s Racial Justice Endowment Campaign. The campaign, which seeks to raise $500,000 to match an anonymous donor, will further expand the YWCA’s training and education opportunities through the creation of additional job opportunities and the establishment of a training center to support racial equity and inclusion initiatives.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy