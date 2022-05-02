More than 60 police officers who were killed on the job were honored in Austin

More than 60 Texas peace officers killed on the job were remembered in Austin Sunday night.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott honored their memory at the Texas Peace Officers' Memorial Monument on the grounds of the Texas Capitol.

The ceremony honored members of law enforcement who have lost their lives in service and their families.

Members of our APD Honor Guard Unit got an early start to the morning. They are headed to Austin to participate in the... Posted by Arlington Police Department on Sunday, May 1, 2022

Abbott awarded the medal of honor to a family member of each of the 62 officers being recognized.

A number of North Texas law enforcement agencies sent delegations to the Austin ceremonies.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram