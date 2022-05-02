ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Ukraine Alleges Russia Has Looted Art, Postponed Guston Show Opens, and More: Morning Links for May 2, 2022

By The Editors of ARTnews
ARTnews
ARTnews
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qID7F_0fQNVOok00

Click here to read the full article.

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

The Headlines

STOLEN ART. Ukrainian officials allege that Russian forces have have confiscated artworks and artifacts from collections in the country. In Mariupol, more than 2,000 pieces were stolen from three museums, according to the city council, the Washington Post reports. Those items are said to include examples by artists Arkhip Kuindzhi and Ivan Aivazovsky . Meanwhile, in the city of Melitopol, Russian officials have taken gold artifacts that date back to the Scythian empire more than 2,000 years ago, the New York Times reports. Workers at the Melitopol Museum of Local History said that they had tried to hide the pieces in cardboard boxes in a basement area. The Russian military has named Evgeny Gorlachev the director of the museum, and he said on Russian TV that the objects “are of great cultural value for the entire former Soviet Union.”

DAMAGED ART. A painting by the Danish artist Asger Jorn was vandalized on Friday at the Museum Jorn in Silkeborg, Denmark, which some are viewing as a right-wing protest, Alex Greenberger reports in ARTnews. Artist Ibi-Pippi Orup Hedegaard said he is behind the defacement, which involved signing his name and placing a sticker on the piece. Uwe Max Jensen , an artist who appears to have been present, and who has shared right-wing views online, compared the event to a recent anti-colonial protest by artist Katrine Dirckinck-Holmfeld that involved tossing the bust of an 18th-century Danish king into a river. The museum is looking into restoring the picture. Ibi-Pippi (he goes by his first name) was arrested and may face criminal charges.

The Digest

GUSTON RETURNS. The Philip Guston retrospective that four museums postponed following the murder of George Floyd has now opened at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston . It includes a pamphlet from a trauma specialist, and a path to avoid the artist’s works featuring Ku Klux Klan imagery. [The New York Times]

Artist Justin Green , an underground comics legend, died late last month of colon cancer at the age of 76. His venturesome, autobiographical volume Binky Brown Meets the Holy Virgin Mary (1972) inspired peers like Art Spiegelman , who said, “Out of a group of idiosyncratic people, he was the most idiosyncratic.” [The New York Times]

The new chief curator of the Cranbrook Art Museum is Laura Mott , who came aboard the Metro Detroit institution in 2013 as senior curator of contemporary art and design. Mott’s credits at the museum include exhibitions of work by Nick Cave and Maya Stovall . [Artforum]

Billionaire philanthropist David Rubenstein gave $15 million to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum , which has now exceeded—one year early—a $1 billion fundraising goal it had set. [The Washington Post]

There are major modern and contemporary art auctions in New York this week and next (watch this space!), but that is not all that is hitting the block. Christie’s announced it will sell a dinosaur skeleton—a Deinonychus antirrhopus —on May 12 with a $6 million top estimate. [The New York Times]

PROFILES . . . Dealer Mariane Ibrahim spoke with CNN . Artist Kyle Manning chatted with W . And musician and artist Lonnie Holley is in the pages of the Guardian .

The Kicker

YOU CAN’T SPELL RESTAURANT WITHOUT A, R, AND T. Artist Carsten Höller , the king of slides , has just opened a restaurant in Stockholm called Brutalisten (“The Brutalist,” for non-Swedish speakers), and journalist Laura Rysman was there for the star-studded first night ( Miuccia Prada , Precious Okoyomon ). Something of an art piece in its own right, the resto has a 13-point manifesto that emphasizes inventive, medium-specific cooking (and eating). As one of those points reads: “If you’re going to eat chicken, why not eat chicken brain?” [The New York Times]

More from ARTnews.com Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
ARTnews

UNESCO Postpones Meeting in Russia, MoMA Plans Käthe Kollwitz Survey, and More: Morning Links for April 25, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE ENVELOPE, PLEASE. After a whirlwind opening week, the Venice Biennale named the winners of its prizes. In a first, both of its highest honors went to Black women, Alex Greenberger reports. Sonia Boyce, who was representing Great Britain with a video installation that channels and celebrates the work of Black female musicians, took home the Golden Lion for best national pavilion, while Simone Leigh garnered the Golden Lion for the best contribution to the event’s main show, “The Milk of Dreams.” The jury praised Leigh’s soaring 2019 sculpture Brick...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Record $25 M. Gift for Florida Museum, Turkish Arts Patron Gets Life in Prison, and More: Morning Links for April 26, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines IT IS RAINING IN THE SUNSHINE STATE. The Tampa Museum of Art in Florida has received $25 million for its planned expansion from Dick Corbett, who runs the Concorde Companies real-estate investment firm, the Tampa Bay Times reports. The museum termed it the largest private donation ever made to a public museum in the state. The building project will nearly double the size of the institution, from 69,000 square feet to 120,000, and almost triple the amount of space it has to show art. Corbett said in a statement that was released...
FLORIDA STATE
ARTnews

The Vatican Will Create a NFT Gallery to ‘Democratize Art’

Click here to read the full article. The Vatican will debut a NFT gallery so that audiences around the world can view the art, manuscripts, and other objects held in its collection. The project is a collaboration between Sensorium, a VR company, and Humanity 2.0, a Vatican-led nonprofit that is working toward “human flourishing,” according to its website. Humanity 2.0 is chaired by Father Philip Larrey, a unique presence in the Holy See. Father Larrey is the Chair of Logic and Epistemology at the Pontifical Lateran University in the Vatican, the Dean of the philosophy department, and the author of a couple...
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonnie Holley
Person
Ethel Reed
Person
Thomas Gainsborough
Person
Philip Guston
Person
Miuccia Prada
Person
Asger Jorn
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Looted Art#Art World#Contemporary Art#Ukrainian#Russian#The City Council#The Washington Post#The New York Times#Danish
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Arts
ARTnews

ARTnews

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
600K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy