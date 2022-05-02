Coffee gathering for vets, emergency workers in Willmar Monday

AKELEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 45-year-old man died in a house fire Wednesday night.
The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says that the fire broke out in a home in Akeley, which is roughly 40 miles south of Bemidji. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion before the fire started.
Firefighters found the remains of Jason Brose inside the house. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined his cause of death was smoke inhalation.
The fire remains under investigation.
Someone dropped a giant log at a prominent intersection in Minnesota Lake Friday afternoon, but police believe they’ve found their culprit. Minnesota Lake Police posed that question in a social media post with an image of the offending hunk of trunk. Police said the log was blocking Main St and Highway 22.
Waite Park police are reporting a garage was entered on Park Meadows drive. Camping and outdoor gear was stolen. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says police are unsure how the individuals got into the garage. St. Cloud police are reporting an apartment that was burglarized on the 1200 block of...
Two men who died after being thrown from a boat on Big Marine Lake on Friday night have been identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office. The bodies of Richard T. Gannon, 45, of Centerville, and 55-year-old Tony R. Boyce, of Hugo, were recovered from the lake in rural Scandia over the weekend, with one body found Friday night and the other Saturday afternoon.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A missing 30-year-old Mankato woman has been spotted in Eagle Lake, according to Mankato officials.
In an update Tuesday, Mankato Public Safety officials said missing person Nyawuor James Chuol was captured in surveillance video from a Casey’s gas station along Highway 14, which is within 10 miles east of Mankato. Investigators say the woman took a cab or rideshare to the store.
(credit: Mankato Public Safety)
The images were taken at 8:45 p.m. on April 25, which is nearly two hours after Chuol’s family reported last seeing her.
Chuol is described as 5-foot-9 and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black leggings and brown boots.
(credit: Mankato Public Safety)
Investigators say Chuol has had no contact with family, and her phone appears to be turned off. No foul play is suspected in this case.
Ground searches for her continued Tuesday, including the use of a drone and a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter.
Anyone with information is asked to call Mankato Public Safety at 507-387-8744.
I am absolutely shocked at the latest news from a popular restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota. A place that has been serving customers amazing food for 4 years is closing on Saturday, April 30th. Cameo Restaurant is Closing in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. Extremely sad news was shared on Wednesday, April...
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — One person was killed in a house fire Wednesday afternoon in Maple Grove.
Fire officials in the suburb northwest of Minneapolis said that crews responded around 1 p.m. to a 911 call about a fire in a home on the 10170 block of Nathan Lane. First-responders found a “significant fire” at the home, which prevented any immediate rescue attempt.
The flames shooting from the home sent neighbor Matt Narum quickly out his door and across the street.
“I haven’t seen a house or any sort of thing burn that fast before,” Narum said. “I sprinted...
Five people were taken to a Willmar hospital on Monday after their boat capsized in Kandiyohi County. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said at 9:49 p.m. it received a report of the boat overturning on Green Lake while five people were aboard, none of whom were wearing life jackets. The...
Originally published on April 30. Video is from an April 1 web extra.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources say that one of the chicks in the popular EagleCam nest died Saturday after being pushed out of the nest by its older sibling.
In a statement, the DNR says that the incident happened around 1 p.m. and that the chick fell roughly 75 feet. Officials found the young eagle on its head but alive. They brought it to The Raptor Center in Falcon Heights for emergency treatment.
During an exam, veterinarians noted that blood was coming from the bird’s nares, or nostrils, and that it likely suffered internal trauma. Later, the doctors determined that the chick had suffered a wing fracture, one that could not be treated with surgery nor left alone, as it could heal in a way as to cause chronic pain.
Due to the dire prognosis, the bird was euthanized, officials say. The other chick remains alive in the nest.
The DNR’s EagleCam is a livestream focused on an eagle nest in the Twin Cities. The exact location of the nest is kept secret.
MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) — Bear sightings are being reported all across Minnesota, and even close to the Twin Cities as bear activity increases in the spring.
Minnetonka resident Bob Koch captured a bear on his home surveillance camera over the weekend. The video shows the medium-sized black bear heading straight to his bird feeder.
“When we got up that’s when we saw the whole pole bent over. It was laying almost on the ground,” Koch said.
A Minnesota Department of Natural Resources bear sightings map shows he’s not the only one. From curious cubs in Hackensack, to a 2 a.m. walk through in...
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Since 2020, Americans have embraced delivery services like never before.
As more people want their meals and groceries brought to their doorstep, local farmers are adapting and embracing the change, including Bruce and LeeAnn Waugh down in southeastern Minnesota.
The Waughs founded Cannon Valley Ranch in 1984 in Goodhue, in the Cannon River Valley. On their ranch, they’re raising roughly 170 angus cows and calves, as well as 40 red haired Wagyu cattle. They sell dozens of premium beef products from ground beef, summer sausage and steaks.
“We’re about halfway between Twin Cities and Rochester here, so we...
