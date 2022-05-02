ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce, TX

Commerce Mayor Williams Says Transparency, Fiscal Stability Have Improved In His Tenure

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliams will be succeeded by City Council member Teddy Reel, who...

KLTV

Rural Titus County VFD struggling after recent revival

The Kilgore Independent School District has released conceptual renderings of the new high school. KLTV got a detailed look of what the school will look like. Tyler city council approves water line extension to service John Soules Foods plant. Updated: 32 minutes ago. |. The Tyler City Council recently approved...
TITUS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Pay Increases Approved For All SSISD Employees

Sulphur Springs ISD Board of Trustees Tuesday approved pay increases for all district employees during a special meeting. Sulphur Springs ISD Superintendent Michael Lamb asked the school board to consider approving a set pay increase for all SSISD teachers (and other employees on the same compensation plan, including nurses, librarians, counselors, testing coordinators and law enforcement officers) and a percentage increase for those on the five other compensation plans. The proposal was made as a means to retain current staff and become more competitive for recruitment purposes.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KTEN.com

Fannin County town hall to discuss potential wind farm

HONEY GROVE, Texas (KTEN)- A town hall was held on Tuesday night to discuss the potential new wind farm that looks to call Fannin County home. According to Judge Randy Moore, Cello Wind, an Austin based company wants the farm to span over 100,000 acres and have 72 windmills. People...
FANNIN COUNTY, TX

