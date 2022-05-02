ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce, TX

Commerce Mayor Williams Says Transparency, Fiscal Stability Have Improved In His Tenure

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliams will be succeeded by City Council member Teddy Reel, who...

KLTV

Rural Titus County VFD struggling after recent revival

The Kilgore Independent School District has released conceptual renderings of the new high school. KLTV got a detailed look of what the school will look like. Tyler city council approves water line extension to service John Soules Foods plant. Updated: 32 minutes ago. |. The Tyler City Council recently approved...
TITUS COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Explosive Growth Prompts Plan to Prevent Displacement in East McKinney

With an influx of new homes, new businesses and brand new public spaces, North Texas has experienced explosive growth for years. In cities like McKinney, that growth can come with serious neighborhood concerns, especially as new growth moves into older, often overlooked neighborhoods. "When I first came to McKinney the...
MCKINNEY, TX
KSST Radio

Pay Increases Approved For All SSISD Employees

Sulphur Springs ISD Board of Trustees Tuesday approved pay increases for all district employees during a special meeting. Sulphur Springs ISD Superintendent Michael Lamb asked the school board to consider approving a set pay increase for all SSISD teachers (and other employees on the same compensation plan, including nurses, librarians, counselors, testing coordinators and law enforcement officers) and a percentage increase for those on the five other compensation plans. The proposal was made as a means to retain current staff and become more competitive for recruitment purposes.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KTAL

Church plans for downtown Jefferson activity center raise concerns

JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Mayor of Jefferson is asking for transparency in the planning process for the proposed expansion of a church in the downtown area to include an activity center. A meeting set for Thursday afternoon to discuss the proposed 16,000-square-foot activity center at the Immaculate Conception...
JEFFERSON, TX
KSST Radio

City Manager’s Report – May 2022

We have 0 patients in the COVID unit at the hospital. (I hope soon we can leave this off entirely.) We had a fleet accident in March involving a police cruiser. One unlucky driver ran a red light and crashed into the squad car causing $1,500 worth of damage. Fortunately, nobody was injured.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX

