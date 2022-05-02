Commerce Mayor Williams Says Transparency, Fiscal Stability Have Improved In His Tenure

Sulphur Springs ISD Board of Trustees Tuesday approved pay increases for all district employees during a special meeting. Sulphur Springs ISD Superintendent Michael Lamb asked the school board to consider approving a set pay increase for all SSISD teachers (and other employees on the same compensation plan, including nurses, librarians, counselors, testing coordinators and law enforcement officers) and a percentage increase for those on the five other compensation plans. The proposal was made as a means to retain current staff and become more competitive for recruitment purposes.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO