Philadelphia, PA

Police fire at gunmen after man hit 15 times in East Germantown drive-by shooting

By Tim Jimenez
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A drive-by shooting in East Germantown left one man dead, but Philly police were in the area and fired back at the shooters.

It happened around 7 p.m. Sunday on Baynton Street, near Germantown Avenue.

According to initial police reports, a gray Nissan SUV pulled up and three men got out. They shot the victim about 15 times. In all, they fired at least 27 shots.

Officers were in that area investigating something else. They got out of their car and started to fire at the shooters, but the shooters managed to drive off.

The 31-year-old victim died in the hospital Sunday night. Police say the men who shot him are still at large.

Police aren’t sure why the victim was targeted. So far, no one has been arrested.

