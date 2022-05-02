Search ongoing for 1-year-old West Michigan boy who went missing Sunday morning

GRAND RAPIDS (WWJ) -- There is a desperate search ongoing in west Michigan for a little boy who has gone missing.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office said that one-year-old Noah Alan Jordan disappeared from his home in Byron Township -- just southwest of Grand Rapids -- on Sunday morning.

Jordan was last seen outside his home at around 11:05 a.m. Sunday on the 6000 block of Fort Avenue SW, in the Division and M-6 area.

Jordan was wearing pajamas at the time of the disappearance. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police say they're focusing their search on a nearby creek, which is their biggest concern because it's flowing higher and faster than normal.

An Amber Alert hasn't been issue because the KCSO believe the boy wasn't abducted.

Authorities have been searching via air, land and water since Jordan went missing.

If you see Noah or have information on this boy's whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Kent Count Sheriff's Office at 616-336-3113.