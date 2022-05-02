ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons draft pair of Dawgs (finally), and both could start

By Abe Gordon, Morning Show W John Hugh
The Atlanta Falcons hadn't drafted a player out of Georgia since 2011, but on Saturday they selected not one, but two players from Athens.

With the 190th pick (6th round) the Falcons selected OG Justin Shaffer and they followed that up by drafting TE John FitzPatrick with the 213th pick a few minutes later.

"Justin (Shaffer) was drafted on his talent, they like his frame, you can't coach that frame, but he's got to put it together," says DawgNation's Mike Griffith. "I think his best football is still ahead of him. As far as FitzPatrick, consummate pro, disciplined route runner, excellent blocker, he's a complementary piece."

Despite both players being selected in the 6th round, the chances to start could be there for both of them. Many assume that Shaffer will provide a real training camp challenge for incumbent RG Jalen Mayfield, and for FitzPatrick, if the Falcons decided to run more two-TE sets considering the limitations of the receiving corps, he may be in line to see plenty of reps alongside Kyle Pitts.

To hear all of Mike Griffith's comments about the historic draft for UGA, click here .

