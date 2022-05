Moms. They're often the last ones on everyone's list when it comes to just about everything (with the exception of Mother's Day!) They're certainly the last one on their own list, I know this from experience! But in many cases, without moms, the world wouldn't run as smoothly or lovingly as it does. So this holiday season, remember the moms! And as you head out to finish up your holiday shopping, here are some ideas of things moms could really use!

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO