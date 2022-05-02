1 person killed after an auto-pedestrian collision on Interstate 5 (Seattle, WA)

On Sunday morning, one person died after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 5.

As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the south of Union Street in downtown Seattle at approximately 10 a.m. after getting reports of an auto-pedestrian crash. On arrival, emergency responders pronounced the pedestrian dead at 10:20 a.m.

It is unknown if the vehicle that struck the victim stayed at the scene or not after the collision. Several lanes on the freeway were shut down as crews worked at the scene. The identity of the deceased will be revealed once the next of kin is notified. No additional information has been provided.

The incident remains under investigation.

