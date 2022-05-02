ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 person killed after an auto-pedestrian collision on Interstate 5 (Seattle, WA)

By Susan Klien
 3 days ago
On Sunday morning, one person died after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 5.

As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the south of Union Street in downtown Seattle at approximately 10 a.m. after getting reports of an auto-pedestrian crash. On arrival, emergency responders pronounced the pedestrian dead at 10:20 a.m.

It is unknown if the vehicle that struck the victim stayed at the scene or not after the collision. Several lanes on the freeway were shut down as crews worked at the scene. The identity of the deceased will be revealed once the next of kin is notified. No additional information has been provided.

The incident remains under investigation.

May 2, 2022

ABC Big 2 News

Missing Midland man found dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the Midland Police Department, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca, who went missing earlier this month, was found dead Monday afternoon.  Around 1:00 pm on April 11, officers with MPD were dispatched to the vicinity of TX-349 after a body was found. That body was identified as Machuca. His cause of death is currently unknown. MPD said […]
MIDLAND, TX
KTSM

Victims in deadly I-10 head-on crash near Las Cruces identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officials have identified the two drivers killed last week in a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-10 west of Las Cruces In the early morning hours of April 15, the New Mexico State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near milepost 122, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
FOX 28 Spokane

Police: Mother and son found fatally shot in Chelan, no other suspects believed involved

CHELAN, Wash. – A mother and her son were both found dead in a Chelan home last Friday. Police said they are not looking for any other suspects. Just after 2 p.m., Chelan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of two gunshot victims in a residence on Apple Acres Road in Chelan. It was a family member who made the report after arriving at the home.
CHELAN, WA
Nationwide Report

Man dead after a two-vehicle collision in east Austin (Austin, TX)

Man dead after a two-vehicle collision in east Austin (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. On Friday morning, a man lost his life after a vehicle struck him and the scooter he was riding in east Austin. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place on East Seventh Street between Allen and Gunter Streets at about 2:30 a.m. [...]
AUSTIN, TX
Nationwide Report

27-year-old Crystal Craft died, 19-year-old Jesse Bailey injured after a wreck in Jasper County (Jasper County, TX)

27-year-old Crystal Craft died, 19-year-old Jesse Bailey injured after a wreck in Jasper County (Jasper County, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 27-year-old Crystal Craft, of Jasper, as the woman who lost her life after a three-vehicle wreck Thursday in Jasper County that also caused injuries to 19-year-old Jesse Bailey. The fatal car crash took place on SH 63 [...]
JASPER COUNTY, TX
Nationwide Report

32-year-old Randal Scott Stout dead after a motorcycle crash on I-40 in Hermitage (Nashville, TN)

32-year-old Randal Scott Stout dead after a motorcycle crash on I-40 in Hermitage (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 32-year-old Randal Scott Stout, of Nashville, as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday evening in Hermitage. The fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 6:15 near the entrance ramp to I-40 East off Old Hickory Boulevard. The preliminary investigation indicated that Randal Scott Stout was riding his 2015 Suzuki motorcycle [...]
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS News

Two 3-year-old boys playing in horse corral killed in "senseless DUI crash," Utah sheriff says

A Utah driver who allegedly tested positive for meth crashed his car into a horse corral where two 3-year-old boys were playing, killing both of them, the Utah County Sheriff's Office said. The driver, identified as 25-year-old Kent Cody Barlow, was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, as well as possession, driving under the influence, and a possible parole violation.
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
Nationwide Report

30-year-old Timothy Pinkerton Jr. dead after a motorcycle crash in Donelson (Nashville, TN)

30-year-old Timothy Pinkerton Jr. dead after a motorcycle crash in Donelson (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 30-year-old Timothy Pinkerton Jr. as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle collision Thursday night in Donelson. The fatal motorcycle crash took place on Elm Hill Pike at McGavock Pike at 6:45 p.m. According to the investigation reports, Pinkerton was riding on his Kawasaki motorcycle east on Elm Hill Pike [...]
NASHVILLE, TN
