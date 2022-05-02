ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to Audacy’s ‘Asian Pacific American Heritage Month Music’ to celebrate AAPI Heritage month

By Allison Hazel
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and we’re celebrating all month long with Audacy’s Asian Pacific American Heritage Month Music station.

Listen to AAPI Heritage Month Music on Audacy now

Dedicated to the music created by Asian and Pacific Islander Americans, the exclusive station features artists like Japanese Breakfast, Hayley Kiyoko , Steve Aoki , Bruno Mars , H.E.R . and many more. Also, ICYMI be sure to check out our recent interview with Steve Aok i, who discussed his song "KULT" featuring grandson and Jasiah , in addition to working with iconic bands like blink-182 and My Chemical Romance .

