SkyWest could be providing flights to and from Pueblo airport until end of 2022

By Tracy Harmon, The Pueblo Chieftain
SkyWest Airlines is likely to be flying in and out of Pueblo until the end of the year, despite applying to discontinue flights because of a pilot shortage, an official at Pueblo Memorial Airport has said.

“All indicators at the moment are that SkyWest will be here until Dec. 31, 2022,” Greg Pedroza, director of aviation at the airport, told The Chieftain.

SkyWest expected to halt flights to Pueblo by June, a spokesperson for the airline said in March after the Utah-based airline announced it planned to discontinue service in and out of 29 small cities that it serves under the Department of Transportation's Essential Air Service program.

But days after the announcement, a federal order barred the airline from terminating flights to the small, regional airports until replacement air carriers were found for the routes.

The Essential Air Service program guarantees smaller communities access to the national transportation grid by subsidizing carriers that fly from those communities to hub airports — in Pueblo's case, Denver International Airport.

In an April 8 letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Michael Bennet, a Colorado Democrat, called for expedited contract reviews of carriers that "have applied or may apply" to replace SkyWest as the airline serving Pueblo and the San Luis Valley airport in Alamosa.

The two airports rely on the Essential Air Service program "to ensure that service to this region of Colorado continues uninterrupted," Bennet said in his letter.

"Reliable and accessible air service, to and from Pueblo Memorial Airport, is necessary for Pueblo and the surrounding communities," he said.

The Department of Transportation originally asked airlines to submit proposals to provide Essential Air Service flights at any or all of the 29 airports SkyWest is pulling out of by April 11. The new carriers would have to start service within 60 to 90 days of being selected.

Pueblo was still looking for a replacement carrier as of last month. May 11 has been set as the new deadline for proposal submissions, Pedroza said.

Pueblo airport terminal to be upgraded

Waiting for a flight at Pueblo Memorial Airport could get a lot more comfortable after city councilors voted unanimously to create and fund a project to remodel the passenger terminal — including adding restrooms beyond the Transportation Security Administration screening checkpoint.

“This has been our most negative feedback issue from our customers,” Pedroza told the council last week.

“Right now, we have a 70-person holding room and we would like to more than double that to about 150 people to provide for some social distancing, restrooms and potential vending,” he said.

“Although it is a short wait to get through there, once you are there you are stuck there unless you go back through screening.”

Council authorized just over $362,000 to be transferred from the airport fund for a design contract for the remodel.

“By having this shovel-ready design we could perhaps better qualify for the funds to see this expansion through,” Pedroza said, pointing out it is a highly-competitive process to obtain the funds.

Pueblo already has been allocated $1,007,930 for the 2022 fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30, for airport improvements under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law .

The $1 trillion infrastructure law, which was passed last year, provides $15 billion for airport-related projects around the U.S. during a five year period. The funds can be used for airport facility or terminal improvements, according to the Federal Aviation website.

Pueblo City Council also approved a project to rehabilitate the 26,000 square-yard east general aviation apron, or flight line, at the airport, which Pedroza said "is experiencing severe rutting and, I believe the official term is, alligator cracking" — one of the most common ways that asphalt pavement can deteriorate over time.

Chieftain reporter Tracy Harmon can be reached by email at tharmon@chieftain.com or via Twitter at twitter.com/tracywumps .

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: SkyWest could be providing flights to and from Pueblo airport until end of 2022

