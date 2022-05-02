ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Greek Freak and The Reigning NBA Champions Make a Statement in Game 1

By Kai Mevorach
Inside The Knights
Inside The Knights
 3 days ago

Milwaukee’s excellent team defense, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, shut down Boston’s offensive attack en route to a 101-89 victory.

BOSTON - After it was reported Kris Middleton would miss the upcoming series against the Boston Celtics, who had just finished off their sweep of the Brooklyn Nets, everyone from the oddsmakers, media members, and people seeking out NBA news on Twitter was ready to crown the Celtics the winners of the East. It was surprising they all seemed to forget who the defending champions were and that they had the best player in the NBA, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Maybe it’s because of history that memories faded about Antetokounmpo and his abilities.

The Celtics are NBA royalty, from the days of Red Auerbach and Bill Russell to Larry Bird and Kevin Mchale or Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett. Therefore, fans and the NBA both benefit when they are succeeding. Which is exactly what the Celtics have been doing since the start of the new year, ranking first in both defensive efficiency and offensive efficiency over that time.

They have been exploding in the defensive metrics, behind Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, there’s Robert Williams rim protection, Jayson Tatum's elite on-ball defense, and the rest of the team's ability to switch defenders make Kevin Durant have his worst playoff series since early in his Oklahoma City days. However, while this was all happening the defending champions were trodding along, Antetokounmpo putting up historic numbers on both sides of the ball, breaking player efficiency rating records, and eventually comfortably handling the Bulls even after losing Middleton to injury two games into the Chicago series.

Antetokounmpo's overall game out did Tatum and the rest of the Celtics, despite their efforts to contain him.

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

This all eventually led to Game 1 in the Garden where Antetokounmpo was Batman even without Robin. The Bucks basically controlled the game wire to wire finishing with a 101-89 victory. Antetokounmpo, despite foul trouble, put up 24 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists, and two blocks against the Celtics. He was plus-23 for the Bucks when he was on the court . The box score does not even paint nearly the full picture though.

Like the Celtics did to Durant, Boston shaded their whole defense towards Antetokounmpo. However, his relentless and fearless attack led to so many open shots for his teammates whether straight from him or off the hockey assist from a swing pass that Milwaukee kept making shots as a team. Antetokounmpo struggled shooting from outside, but willing himself into the paint play after play created so much movement and space it allowed for the Bucks to find scoring in place of Middleton who serves as their secondary shot creator.

On the other side of the ball, Antetokounmpo dominated, showing again why his two-way play is unmatched in the NBA. The Celtics had just 10 two-point field goals the whole game, the second-lowest ever in a playoff game. Every time they went to the rim Antetokounmpo or Brook Lopez were there on the weak side to alter their shot. On the perimeter, Jrue Holiday (25 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and three steals) and the rest of the Bucks defenders made sure to contest every shot and make penetration difficult.

The Bucks looked like a championship team top to bottom. They got valuable minutes out of Jevon Carter who was +25 off the bench after being waved by the nets a few months ago, Grayson Allen who they got for two 2nd round picks before the trade deadline, and 29 minutes from Wes Mathews who was a free agent in December. The General Managers' ability to fill in gaps around their stars is so valuable with how the top-heavy having three max players is especially when one of them goes out.

Mike Budenholzers, who has always been criticized for his inability to make adjustments has become one of the most adaptable coaches, constantly changing from three bigs with Bobby Portis, Antetokounmpo, and Lopez to one big with the Greek Freak at the Center position, depending on the opponent and flow of the game.

The Bucks have the best player in the series and that is always the first step to winning in the playoffs. That stated, as great as he is, Antetokounmpo will need the rest of the Bucks to continue helping if they want to defend their title and make it through the talented Celtics and into the third round of the NBA Playoffs.

Inside The Knights

Inside The Knights

