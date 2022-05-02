VIDEO: Man attacks worker in robbery at Brooklyn cellphone shop

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- A woman working at a Brooklyn cellphone store was attacked Sunday morning by a man who stole a phone and headphones, police said Monday.

NYPD video shows the attack at a mobile shop near Quentin Road and East 16th Street in Homecrest.

The 27-year-old woman was working at the checkout counter around 11:45 a.m. when the man attacked and robbed her, police said.

Video shows the man coming behind the counter and forcing the woman to the ground.

As the two struggle, the man appears to take a phone from the worker and then throws merchandise at her when she gets back up, video shows.

The man stole a phone and headphones before fleeing the store on foot, police said. He was last seen heading into the nearby Kings Highway subway station.

Police said no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.