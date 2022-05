(Reuters) – Tunisian Ons Jabeur reached her career-second WTA 1000 semi-final after beating former world number one Simona Halep 6-3 6-2 at the Madrid Open on Wednesday. Jabeur, who reached the Indian Wells last four in 2021, won an impressive 77.8% points on her first serve and converted four of her five break points against two-times champion Halep to seal the victory in just over an hour.

