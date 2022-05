Armando Bacot decided to return for his senior year in Chapel Hill and will be the preseason favorite for Player of the Year in the Atlantic Coast Conference and in the talks for national Player of the Year. With Bacot and three other starters back, UNC has opted to “run it back” following a trip to the Final Four. But with the basketball season still months away, Bacot is just enjoying being a college kid. And that includes hanging out with some TV stars. On his Instagram, Bacot shared images of him on set of the hit Netflix show “Outer Banks” as...

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO