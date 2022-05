ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Planned Parenthood North Central States is preparing a surge in women seeking abortions to come to Minnesota for the procedure if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. The regional chapter of the organization expects to see at least a 25% increase in patients in Minnesota, said Sarah Stoesz, the president and CEO. “We’ve been working on a number of different models for a while to see if we can get our arms around it, assuming Minnesota becomes land locked and the only safest place to get an abortion,” she said. (credit: CBS) That’s because if the leaked draft...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO