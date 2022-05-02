He once worked as a dishwasher in a Chinese restaurant and now his company has a million riders delivering food across 4,000 cities – Meet Tony Xu the 37-year-old billionaire founder of DoorDash.
The biggest food delivery service in the United States is DoorDash. Co-founded in 2012 by a bright group of Stanford University students, the successful food ordering and delivery platform went public in December 2020. Today it boasts more than a 50 per cent market share and has over 6,000 employees. At...luxurylaunches.com
Comments / 0