ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

He once worked as a dishwasher in a Chinese restaurant and now his company has a million riders delivering food across 4,000 cities – Meet Tony Xu the 37-year-old billionaire founder of DoorDash.

By SCMP
luxurylaunches.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe biggest food delivery service in the United States is DoorDash. Co-founded in 2012 by a bright group of Stanford University students, the successful food ordering and delivery platform went public in December 2020. Today it boasts more than a 50 per cent market share and has over 6,000 employees. At...

luxurylaunches.com

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

DoorDash is still dominating the food delivery wars

DoorDash continues to dominate food and convenience delivery. Despite major investments in expanding the business into categories like grocery and alcohol, as well as into new countries, the third-party delivery app’s revenue continued to grow as it posted all-time highs in marketplace gross order value (GOV), monthly active users (MAUs), average order frequency and users of DashPass, its delivery subscription offering.
GAS PRICE
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
POLITICS
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Cadrene Heslop

Big Department Chain Down To Only 3 Stores

Over the last decade, many iconic American businesses have closed. During the pandemic, reports by USA Today said thirty firms shut down operations. The global disruption affected most industries. Some niches include retail, hospitality, dining, and real estate. Some of the closes were temporary and others permanent. The lockdowns occurred to well-established brands and businesses closely associated with surrounding communities. (source)
AVENEL, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Danza
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#Chinese Restaurant#Food Delivery#Stanford University
MarketWatch

As food prices hit an all-time high, more Americans have abandoned online grocery shopping and returned to supermarket aisles

More Americans are browsing again — in grocery-store aisles rather than online. With U.S. states abandoning mask mandates in public places, and more retailers dropping requirements for masks — and the latest omicron wave that led to a spike in COVID-19 cases over the winter now receding — more people are feeling comfortable shopping in person and participating in public activities.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Joel Eisenberg

Is Walmart Closing More Stores in 2022?

The retail giant recently announced another unexpected permanent closure due to under-performance. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: BestLifeOnline.com, SBXL.com, Google.com, The Wall Street Journal, Walmart.com, and Patch.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Mashed

The Disappointing Reason An Aldi Store Has No Steaks On Its Shelves

Nowadays, trips to the grocery store might have us contemplating if it's actually cheaper to spend all the time and effort preparing food at home instead of going out to eat. According to the USDA's Economic Research Service's March report, food prices will likely rise 4.5% to 5% across the board in 2022 (via USA Today). Items like meat have especially been affected, with beef prices rising by 22.8% to 43.9% over the past year (via Spectrum News 1). On top of that, recent years have seen tens of millions of Americans face financial hardship and the threat of hunger (via The Washington Post). Against the backdrop of those difficulties, increasing numbers of people have resorted to extreme measures to get food on the table.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CNBC

This 35-year-old turned her eBay side hustle into a $141 million company: 'Here's the business plan I used'

In 2014, I walked away from my $35,000-per-year job in insurance sales to grow my e-commerce side hustle with my husband Chris. We had been experimenting with selling clothes and accessories on online marketplaces, including eBay and Facebook. Our online community of friends and customers quickly grew from a few hundred members to over 10,000 in a very short period. I realized that I could combine my passion for affordable clothing and relationship-building to help women to feel confident in their fashion choices.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy