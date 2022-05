Liverpool head to Spain to take on Villarreal in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final at the Estadio de la Cerámica. With a 2-0 advantage from the first leg’s—and a quite dominant performance to go with it—the Reds will be heavily favoured to see out the tie and advance to the final in Paris that would bring with it a chance for them to lift the European Cup for a seventh time in their history and a second time under Jürgen Klopp.

