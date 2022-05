It’s finally Spring! – It’s the perfect time to get family & friends outdoors for some adventure right here in D.C.’s backyard. Did you know there are lots of options for beginning paddlers to get out on the river to enjoy nature & get some exercise? The Potomac River flows from West Virginia, along the border of Maryland and Virginia from Harpers Ferry right through Washington DC. The C&O Canal National Historical Park protects a lot of this land, which is habitat for aquatic creatures and hundreds of bird species, including bald eagles. Paddlers have several great access points to experience rapids that range from Class I (flat water) to the expert level Class V (Great Falls).

