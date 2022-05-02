ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Two more homicides in Minneapolis reported Friday

By Learfield Wire Service
willmarradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Minneapolis Police Department is saying suspects are in custody in relation to one of two separate fatal shootings. Officers with the...

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 6

Related
CBS Minnesota

Police Shoot, Kill Driver Near Small Central Minnesota Town

BOWLUS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after police in Morrison County shot and killed a driver. It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday near the town of Bowlus in central Minnesota. “And this blue car comes down the road. And I never saw it before. And it comes closer and I realize the whole bumper was hanging off, like the whole back end,” said Molly Sobania. For her, a quiet, country evening took a quick turn. After the blue car passed by her house, law enforcement closed in. “Cops and ambulances and all sorts of things and flashing...
BOWLUS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Shot Dead In Minneapolis Drive-By Shooting, Making Him 6th Homicide Victim In Past 8 Days

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was shot dead while sitting inside a vehicle Wednesday evening in north Minneapolis, marking the city’s sixth homicide in the past eight days. Officers were called to the 3300 block of Knox Avenue North just before 6 p.m., where they found a victim who was in his 20s. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. (credit: CBS) Witnesses tell police this was a drive-by shooting. This is the city’s 28th homicide of the year, and police spokesperson Garrett Parten says the rate of killings is on pace with 2021, which was almost a record year. “We need people to stand shoulder to shoulder and stand up in this community,” Parten said. Anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Dedric Willis Charged With Murder In North Minneapolis Shooting

Originally published on May 3 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 26-year-old man is facing murder charges for allegedly shooting a man last week in north Minneapolis. Dedric Willis, of Minneapolis, is charged in Hennepin County with second-degree murder, court documents show. If convicted of the charge, he could face up to 40 years in prison. He is currently in custody. (credit: Hennepin County) According to a criminal complaint, Willis fatally shot 37-year-old Theodore Collins Friday morning on the 2400 block of Emerson Avenue North, in the city’s Hawthorne neighborhood. Witnesses told police that Collins had arrived at a home to confront...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KDHL AM 920

Man Charged With Murder in Central Minnesota

Brainerd, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man has been charged with murder after he was arrested in connection to the death of a woman north of Brainerd. Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard reported that 53-year-old Michael Munger has been charged with 2nd-egree murder for the death of 43-year-old Lynnie Loucks. Munger was arraigned in Crow Wing County Court Friday.
BRAINERD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Man, 45, Dies In Northern Minnesota House Fire

AKELEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 45-year-old man died in a house fire Wednesday night. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says that the fire broke out in a home in Akeley, which is roughly 40 miles south of Bemidji. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion before the fire started. Firefighters found the remains of Jason Brose inside the house. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined his cause of death was smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
AKELEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Mother Charged With Manslaughter After Allegedly Drinking, Getting High And Falling Asleep On Infant Daughter

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A northern Minnesota mother is facing manslaughter charges after allegedly getting drunk, smoking meth, and taking a sedative before falling asleep on her 5-month-old child, killing her. Sarah Declusin, 28, of Embarrass, is charged via summons in Kanabec County with second-degree manslaughter and child endangerment in connection with the January death of her daughter at a home in Mora, court documents show. If convicted of both charges, Declusin faces up to 15 years in prison. (credit: Kanabec County) According to a criminal complaint, the child’s father came home in the morning hours of Jan. 22 to find Declusion sleeping on...
MORA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Shooting#Homicides#Guns#Violent Crime#The 4th Precinct
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
CBS Minnesota

Crews Recover Bodies Of 2 Men Thrown From Boat On Big Marine Lake, Both Victims ID’d

Originally published April 30. Updated with victim identities. SCANDIA, Minn. (WCCO) — The bodies of two men have been recovered from a popular central Minnesota lake after authorities say their boat capsized and they were thrown into the frigid water. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies responded shortly after 2 p.m. Friday to Big Marine Lake near Scandia, which is roughly 40 miles northeast of Minneapolis. A caller told officials that they saw boaters in distress on the north side of the lake. Witnesses reported said they saw two men lose control of a boat shortly after departing...
SCANDIA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Incident Report: ‘Gun Fell Over And Discharged’ In 9-Year-Old’s Accidental Shooting Death

LYND, Minn. (WCCO) – More details are being revealed in a 9-year-old girl’s accidental shooting death in southwestern Minnesota earlier this month. Authorities said on the afternoon of April 18 a gun went off in a home in Lynd, which is about three hours west of the Twin Cities. She was airlifted to a hospital, but died in the overnight hours last Tuesday. In an incident report, authorities said a family member called police after a “gun fell over and discharged,” striking the girl in the head. The victim was conscious and breathing when the report was made. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is ongoing, but her death was “accidental in nature,” according to a statement. The identity of the girl has not been released, and authorities say they will not provide further updates out of respect for the family.
LYND, MN
CBS Minnesota

Inmate Found Dead Inside Anoka County Jail Identified As Riley Domeier, 20

Originally published May 1. Updated with victim’s identity, and current status of the investigation. ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) — The cause of death of an Andover man who died inside his Anoka County Jail cell last week is still unclear, according to the county sheriff’s office. The victim, identified Wednesday by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office as 20-year-old Riley J. Domeier, was found unresponsive in his cell just after 1 a.m. last Thursday. Staff attempted lifesaving measures, but he was eventually declared dead at the scene. “This is a tragic situation in which we anxiously await the results of the investigation and the report from the medical examiner,” Sheriff James Stuart said. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family during this difficult time.” The medical examiner’s office “did not find any signs of trauma to Domeier,” and they’re awaiting the results of toxicology tests, which could take several weeks.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MinnPost

KARE-11: Every MPD no-knock warrant executed from September through January targeted people of color

A.J. Lagoe and Steve Eckert at KARE-11 have a piece on a city review of no-knock warrants for five months — from Sept. 1, 2021, though January 31, 2022 — that reveals striking racial disparities. The staff of the Minneapolis Civil Rights Office of Police Conduct Review found that the “target” of all 29 no-knock Warrants executed by Minneapolis police during that period was a person of color.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sauk Rapids Man, 21, Accused Of Selling Vast Quantities Of ‘Ghost Guns’

SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — A 21-year-old Sauk Rapids man faces over a dozen felony charges for allegedly selling hundreds of “ghost guns,” which are untraceable. According to court documents from Stearns County District Court, Jay Olson faces 17 charges that include 16 counts of receiving/possessing a firearm without a serial number, and one count of selling more than 5 kilos of marijuana while possessing numerous firearms. Jay Olson (credit: Stearns County Jail) Authorities say that in the spring of 2022, task force investigators from the Minneapolis area became aware of Olson’s alleged crimes of possessing and selling “un-serialized firearms,” switches...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Bring Me The News

Victims of 'boating tragedy' on Big Marine Lake in Minnesota identified

Two men who died after being thrown from a boat on Big Marine Lake on Friday night have been identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office. The bodies of Richard T. Gannon, 45, of Centerville, and 55-year-old Tony R. Boyce, of Hugo, were recovered from the lake in rural Scandia over the weekend, with one body found Friday night and the other Saturday afternoon.
HUGO, MN
CBS Minnesota

William Schulenberg Assaulted Ex-Girlfriend At Party, Charges Say

NORTHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — A 20-year-old man faces charges after allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend with a knife and hammer at a party at St. Olaf College over the weekend. William Schulenberg is charged with first-degree attempted murder and three counts of second-degree assault, according to court documents in filed Rice County. In addition to Schulenberg’s ex-girlfriend, he allegedly hurt three other people during the assault. The Northfield Police Department responded to a stabbing at St. Olaf’s Ytterboe Hall just after midnight Sunday. The victim was already on the way to the hospital. Responding officers found a bloody scene and were led to Schulenberg,...
NORTHFIELD, MN
Racine County Eye

I-94 High-Speed Chase Leads to Charges for Minnesota Man

A Minnesota man who claimed he was just trying to get home is facing close to 50 years in prison after police say he led them on a high-speed chase on I-94. Leonardo Garcia was charged Monday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count of attempting to flee an officer and three felony counts of second degree of recklessly endangering safety. If convicted, he faces up to 43-1/2 years in prison and/or up to $85,000 in fines.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

‘It Was Very Difficult’: Juror Reflects On Kim Potter Trial

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (WCCO) — A member of the jury that convicted a former police officer is sharing her thoughts. Friday, the court made public the names of the jury that decided Kim Potter’s fate. Six women and six men, ranging in age from 22 to 69, found the ex-Brooklyn Center police officer guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death We spoke with a juror by phone, and she wanted to keep her identity private. She’s a retired teacher who says that if you have a chance to do your civic duty, you should. “You know it was just everything that could’ve...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy