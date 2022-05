Microsoft is back with another new Xbox controller on the market this week. This time, the controller takes on a vibrant pink color and is called the "Deep Pink" model if you're planning on searching for it to add it to your collection. It'll be available for $64.99 just as we've seen other controllers priced in the past, and it's now available through the Xbox Store itself as well as other retailers most likely if you want to secure yours.

