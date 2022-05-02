Celebrate a screen-free week

ROCHESTER, Minn.- 12 Start-Up Event Grants have been awarded by the Rochester Downtown Alliance. “The increased number of grant submissions demonstrates that downtown is establishing itself as one of the most desirable event settings in the region” says Holly Masek, RDA executive director. “Downtown Rochester features a variety of parks, plazas, and indoor venues to choose from and is home to many creative businesses that can assist in production. And with more than 100 shops and restaurants within walking distance, event attendees can easily park once and make a day of it.”

