ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeborn County, MN

Celebrate a screen-free week

By Sophie Deutschman
KIMT
 3 days ago

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn.- United Way of Freeborn County is asking you to participate in a screen free week....

www.kimt.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIMT

Dog at the center of memorable north Iowa photo has died

ROCKFORD, Iowa - A dog that was at the center of a memorable north Iowa photo has died. Hawkeye, the dog of service member Jon Tumilson, died this week. Tumilson, of Rockford, died Aug. 6, 2011, during a mission in Afghanistan. At his funeral, a photo of Hawkeye went viral...
ROCKFORD, IA
KIMT

Muslim experience in Rochester

Muslims make up more than one percent of the U.S. population and just a few hours ago the Muslim holy day came to a close. We are hearing from Muslim community members about their experience in Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY
KIMT

Albert Lea launches program to save bad buildings

ALBERT LEA, Minn.-City officials in Albert Lea launched a new program to help save dilapidated tax forfeited properties. City Manager Ian Rigg tells KIMT the city previously demolished buildings that were in sore shape, which cost taxpayers around $20,000 to $30,000 dollars. Rigg said in an effort to preserve the...
ALBERT LEA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Freeborn, MN
County
Freeborn County, MN
KIMT

Mason City looking for RAGBRAI hosts

MASON CITY, Iowa - Mason City is looking for people to host RAGBRAI riders this summer. The Mason City RAGBRAI organization has launched a housing match group for riders who prefer to stay in homes or yards. "Riders will be directed to Parkers Woods Park, East Park, the Aquatic Center/Riverbend,...
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

12 Start-Up Grants awarded to downtown Rochester events

ROCHESTER, Minn.- 12 Start-Up Event Grants have been awarded by the Rochester Downtown Alliance. “The increased number of grant submissions demonstrates that downtown is establishing itself as one of the most desirable event settings in the region” says Holly Masek, RDA executive director. “Downtown Rochester features a variety of parks, plazas, and indoor venues to choose from and is home to many creative businesses that can assist in production. And with more than 100 shops and restaurants within walking distance, event attendees can easily park once and make a day of it.”
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Wellness Symposium: discussing lifestyle medicine

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Lotus Health Foundation is hosting the fourth annual "Community of Wellness Symposium and Gala" this Friday and Saturday. The event theme is "Lifestyle Medicine - the compass to your well-being." The symposium will be Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30p.m. and Saturday from 1:30-5 p.m. at Rochester Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United Way

Comments / 0

Community Policy