ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Four tornadoes across Illinois Saturday

By WSPYNEWS
WSPY NEWS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour tornadoes touched down in Illinois Saturday afternoon as two storm systems moved through the region, according to the National Weather Service in Chicago. No one was hurt....

www.wspynews.com

Comments / 6

Judy Haseker
3d ago

I didn’t know there was a tornado that was a 0 !! Is that even strong enough to blow off Blagojevich’s hair piece ?? 🤣🤣🤣

Reply
5
April Jane
3d ago

Swore I saw one forming by Belleville Illinois, it looked like it was starting to swirl and then it went back in. I was scared to death though !😫

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Brook, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Oak Brook, IL
Government
City
Rockford, IL
City
Capron, IL
City
Colfax, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois: Tornado watch until 8PM

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The National Weather Service has issued tornado watch 163 in effect until 8 p.m. this evening for several areas in Illinois, with 31 counties in central Illinois These include Champaign County, Coles County, Douglas County, Effingham County, Macon County, Sangamon County, Shelby County, Vermilion county and more. To view the full list […]
ILLINOIS STATE
KMOV

St. Louis man who murdered De Soto couple executed Tuesday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court denied a petition to stop the scheduled execution of Carman Deck. After more than two decades since a brutal double murder in Jefferson County, Deck died by lethal injection Tuesday night. Deck, 56, murdered Zelma and James Long inside their...
DE SOTO, MO
The Independent

Dramatic video shows tornado ripping through Kansas town

Dramatic video footage captured a powerful tornado that damaged 1,000 buildings in Kansas but “miraculously” left no fatalities in its wake.The amazing video was captured and shared by meteorologist Reed Timmer, whose drone video showed debris flying through the air as the EF-03 tornado tracked through the city.Video of the tornado has gone viral and has now been watched by more than 3.2m people.Andover Fire Chief Chad Russell fought back tears as he said that residents of the city suffered only minor injuries, and that the storm could have been far more serious.“The injuries in Andover were all...
ENVIRONMENT
KROC News

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Illinois#The Tornadoes
KICK AM 1530

Small Illinois Town Named ‘Ugliest’ In The Entire State

We know that there are beautiful cities and towns in Illinois, but there are also some that need renovation. Chicago was named the Most Beautiful City in the USA, and there have been several cities in Illinois that have many on the Most Beautiful Towns in America, but there is also a list that I think towns don't want to be on The Guliets Cities in Each State. Every state has one and for Illinois that town is Riverdale. Travel website travel.alot.com quoted a Riverdale native saying,
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Man killed by train identified

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has released the identity of a man who was hit and killed by a train early Wednesday morning. Allmon said the man is 40-year-old Shane Reid of Springfield. An autopsy performed on Wednesday determined Reid died of blunt force injuries sustained in the incident. Reid was […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Man named in deadly crash with semi-truck

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner announced the name of the man who was killed in a crash with a semi-truck Friday morning. In a news release, Macon County Coroner Michael Day said that 53-year-old Decatur native Jason Mason was pronounced dead at 6:00 a.m. at the hospital. He died from massive head […]
DECATUR, IL
WTWO/WAWV

1 flown to hospital, 1 dead after head-on crash in Illinois

CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — One man is dead and another was flown to a hospital following a head-on collision in Clay County, Illinois. Illinois State Police report the crash on Ingraham Lane, also known as County Road 1600 N., happened at approximately 1:01 p.m. Wednesday. The location is just east of Ingraham, Ill. in […]
CLAY COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
1440 WROK

If You Grew Up In Illinois, You Probably Owned One Of These

Many kids that grew up in Illinois got a Mold-A-Rama souvenir while visiting famous attractions in Chicago. If you were a kid growing up in Illinois, you probably had at least one of these iconic souvenirs. It was a Mold-A-Rama. Most of the big museums and zoos in and around Chicago had them in their facilities.
ILLINOIS STATE
Telegraph

Illinois to become seventh state to allow food stamps at restaurants

Illinois is slated to become one of a handful of states to participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Restaurant Meals Program later this spring, allowing specific qualifying SNAP households to utilize their SNAP benefits to purchase hot meals at participating restaurants. Currently, just six states allow SNAP benefits, colloquially...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy