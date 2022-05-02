Four tornadoes across Illinois Saturday
Four tornadoes touched down in Illinois Saturday afternoon as two storm systems moved through the region, according to the National Weather Service in Chicago. No one was hurt....www.wspynews.com
I didn’t know there was a tornado that was a 0 !! Is that even strong enough to blow off Blagojevich’s hair piece ?? 🤣🤣🤣
Swore I saw one forming by Belleville Illinois, it looked like it was starting to swirl and then it went back in. I was scared to death though !😫
