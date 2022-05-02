Frankfort baseball Jesse Hockaday Frankfort.jpg

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) — Keyser dominated their sectional opponents Frankfort, Berkeley Springs and Grafton in regular season play, and thus far, in the sectional playoffs, it’s been more of the same. While Frankfort has been eliminated with losses to Berkeley Springs and Grafton, the Lady Tornado have defeated Berkeley Springs 6-0 and Grafton 10-2. Keyser, without a loss, finds themselves on the brink of advancing into regional play. They only need one more win and will get two chances to do so if needed on Friday when they host the winner of Thursday’s Grafton/Berkeley Springs game.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — On Wednesday and Thursday, 11 schools representing Class A-AA’s Region 1 converged on the Erickson All-Sports Complex in south Parkersburg for the regional tournament. The tournament not only crowns team, individual and doubles winners, but serves as the qualifying event for the state tournament held next week in Charleston.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — With two outs and a two-run lead in the final inning, Robert C. Byrd High School softball coach Mary Mayer opted to bring the potential game-tying run to the plate by intentionally walking Liberty’s Emma Kyle. Mayer knew the risk, but knew what...
The final week of the high school spring sports’ regular season has quickly arrived. It seemed like it was only yesterday where we finally got to watch a few games in sunshine for the first time. (To be fair, I think it was only yesterday, but I digress.). With...
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) -- After a rain delay Tuesday, postseason play for Ripley girls softball got started a day later. And the Lady Vikings took it the distance against Parkersburg to pull out a win in the Class AAA Region IV, Section 2 Tournament. The win pits the Lady...
TENNERTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport and Buckhannon-Upshur played five innings of tight, competitive softball on Thursday. The sixth inning was when everything changed. The visiting Indians scored 11 runs in the top of the sixth to break a 2-2 tie and win their Class AAA Region I, Section 2 elimination game against B-U 13-2 in six innings. Bridgeport, the No. 3 seed in the section, defeated the No. 2 Buccaneers for the second time in the tournament and advanced to face top-seeded University on Thursday.
GRAFTON, W. Va. (WV News) — Frederique Maloley run-scoring single in the bottom of the sixth inning lifted Grafton to a 4-3 victory over Berkeley Springs in a Class AA, Region I, Section 2 softball elimination game Thursday night at Grafton High School. The game was tied 3-3 with...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Wednesday reported two new COVID-19 related deaths. DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 63-year old female from Cabell County and a 76-year old female from Preston County. “Today is another hard day as West...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport’s Ally Bender had lofty aspirations for her collegiate soccer career. She considered Division I colleges — Penn State, Michigan State, WVU, Jacksonville University — as well as Division II Belmont Abbey College. But in the end, she felt Concord University...
OAKLAND — The Southern Garrett High School Alumni Association announces the establishment of the Norma Gnegy Scholarship. It has been created by her family, along with generous contributions in her memory, and memorializes the many years of dedicated service given by Gnegy. She passed away on Oct. 14, 2021,...
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) – About the only thing that didn’t go according to plan for the Doddridge County Bulldogs was the team photo. But once it was decided to have a ball, but no bats, in the frame, the Bulldogs were all smiles after a 19-1 victory over the South Harrison Hawks clinched the program’s first sectional title since 2014.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Thomas Wolfe wrote, “You can’t go home again.”. Emmitt Matthews is proving the famous American novelist wrong, though, as the former Mountaineer basketball player is headed back to West Virginia. A native of Tacoma, Washington, Matthews spent the first three years of his college...
SHINNNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — James “Jim” Reed Fenton, 71, of Wallace, passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at United Hospital Center. He was born February 15, 1951,≈ in Clarksburg to the late Denzil “Penny” Reed Fenton and Betty Lucille (Hayhurst) Fenton. Jim...
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenville State University students Brady King and Caitlin Reed will hold a joint senior recital at 7 p.m. Friday in the Fine Arts Center Auditorium. The recital will include lyrical, rock, and jazz music from composers such as Barat, Leiva, Pastorius and Alary. The...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport's Drew Bailey wasn't guessing curveball, he was looking for a fastball. After laying off of a curveball in the first pitch of his at-bat in the bottom of the eighth with the bases loaded, Bailey drove a 1-0 fastball into center field, where it rolled near the 370 sign on the fence and scored Anthony Dixon for a walk-off RBI single that gave the Indians a 5-4 win in eight innings on Thursday at Bridgeport.
