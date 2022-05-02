Frankfort baseball Jesse Hockaday Frankfort.jpg

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) — Keyser dominated their sectional opponents Frankfort, Berkeley Springs and Grafton in regular season play, and thus far, in the sectional playoffs, it’s been more of the same. While Frankfort has been eliminated with losses to Berkeley Springs and Grafton, the Lady Tornado have defeated Berkeley Springs 6-0 and Grafton 10-2. Keyser, without a loss, finds themselves on the brink of advancing into regional play. They only need one more win and will get two chances to do so if needed on Friday when they host the winner of Thursday’s Grafton/Berkeley Springs game.

