ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Kofax Accelerate 2022 Customer & Partner Event Focuses on Automation Innovation and Customer Success

Bakersfield Californian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005229/en/. Kofax Accelerate 2022 Customer & Partner Event Focuses on Automation Innovation and Customer Success (Graphic: Business Wire) Keynote with Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph: Marc Randolph will detail the company’s early-stage story and the value of innovation, persistence and...

www.bakersfield.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

Weave Communications Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE: WEAV), a leading all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. “We are in the early innings of many great operational successes,” said CEO Roy Banks. “I am very...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Bakersfield Californian

Marin Software: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Marin Software Inc. (MRIN) on Thursday reported a loss of $2 million in its first quarter. The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 28 cents per share. The cloud-based...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Randolph

Comments / 0

Community Policy