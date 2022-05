Construction on TSX Broadway has reached a significant milestone with the completion of the historic Palace Theatre’s lift to its new position 30 feet above street level within the podium of the 47-story Times Square hotel tower. The engineering challenge was overseen by Urban Foundation and Engineering and used a system of 34 hydraulic jacks to hoist the 14-million-pound venue at a speed of about a quarter of an inch per hour over the span of four months. Work will now commence on PBDW Architects‘ restoration of the theater, whose new elevated position will make way for 100,000 square feet of retail space at the base of the structure.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO