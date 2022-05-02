3-alarm fire in Brooklyn displaces families

An early morning three-alarm fire in Sunset Park displaced a number of residents, according to the FDNY.

The FDNY responded to 5401 Seventh Ave. early Monday and say the fire was located on the first floor of the building.

The fire was upgraded to three alarms soon after the fire engulfed the entire building. The entire first floor of this building is completely destroyed. Officials said the building was a grocery store that also sold e-bikes.

Families sounded the alarm as smoke filled their apartments just a little before 7 a.m. It took over 100 firefighters to get the fire under control and evacuate the entire building. One minor injury to a civilian and one minor injury to a firefighter were reported.

People were waiting outside for hours, some wrapped in blankets and still in their pajamas as firefighters worked to clean up what was left from that fire. All of them are now uncertain about what will be left of their homes.

FDNY members say they found several scooters inside the building. The FDNY Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.