What a wonderful thing ducks are. Now I may be a very slight bit biased, but how can you not be? Ducks are adorable, hilarious, and all-around wholesome creatures. Every time I see one by the river, the lake, or any of our ponds I get extremely giddy. I could understand why you may want to lift ducks, but unfortunately (to keep my job) I cannot condone anybody (outside of experts) picking up wild ducks. If one were to do that the steps listed out in this very brief instructional guide follow as such.

WYOMING STATE ・ 21 DAYS AGO