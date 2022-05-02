ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

How to watch 2022 PFL 3: Who's fighting, lineup, start time, broadcast info

By MMA Junkie Staff
 3 days ago
The PFL regular reason continues this week with 2022 PFL 3, which features women’s lightweights and welterweights in action for the first time this year.

Here’s how to watch PFL 3, with a complete lineup and breakdown by division.

Broadcast and streaming info

PFL1 at the Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

PFL 3 takes place Friday at Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The prelims stream on ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET. The main card also streams on ESPN+ and airs on ESPN2 at 9 p.m. ET.

Women's lightweights

The entirety of the PFL’s women’s lightweight roster will be in action Friday at PFL 3, including the two-time champion. Kayla Harrison (11-0) will start her quest for a third $1 million PFL title when she takes on Marina Mokhnatkina (6-2). Harrison explored free agency, but ultimately returned to the PFL to go after a third season title. And while all eyes will be on her and that quest, lurking will be former Bellator women’s featherweight champ Julia Budd (16-3), who came to the promotion as a free agent. She’ll meet Genah Fabian (4-2) to open the regular season.

Welterweights

HOLLYWOOD, FL – OCTOBER 27: Ray Cooper III v Magomed Magomedkerimov in a welterweight championship bout during the PFL championships at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on October 27, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

Two-time season champion and $1 million winner Ray Cooper III (24-7-1) will be among the welterweights in action to kick off the season. He’ll take on fight week replacement opponent Carlos Leal (16-3), who stepped in for the unbeaten Magomed Umalatov (11-0), to start his quest for a third title. Also in action will be former UFC and WEC lightweight champ Anthony Pettis (24-12) against Myles Price (11-7) and former Bellator welterweight champ Rory MacDonald (22-8-1) against Brett Cooper (28-15). Both Pettis and MacDonald will be looking for fresh starts after a rough introduction to their PFL careers in 2021.

Full fight card

MAIN CARD (ESPN 2, 9 p.m. ET)

  • Kayla Harrison vs. Marina Mokhnatkina
  • Ray Cooper III vs. Carlos Leal
  • Anthony Pettis vs. Myles Price
  • Brett Cooper vs. Rory MacDonald

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. ET)

  • Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Joao Zeferino
  • Julia Budd vs. Genah Fabian
  • Nikolay Aleksakhin vs. Sadibou Sy
  • Zamzagul Fayzallanova vs. Larissa Pacheco
  • Jarrah Al-Silawi vs. Gleison Tibau
  • Helena Kolesnyk vs. Abigail Montes
  • Martina Jindrova vs. Vanessa Melo

Dana White: Crossover fights are 'f----n' stupid,' Tyson Fury has 'massive advantage' over Francis Ngannou

MMA Junkie Radio #3257: Guest Belal Muhammad, thoughts on Tony Ferguson's rant, more

