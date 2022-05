Tom Brady is about to turn 45 and he is still going strong in the NFL. He is about to enter his third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and there is no doubt that he will be eager to build off of last season which ended in pretty disappointing fashion. At this point, everyone knows that Brady is one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and with a ton of weapons at his disposal, the Bucs should be prime contenders to take home the Super Bowl.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO