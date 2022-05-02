ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashley Judd weeps over mom Naomi’s death: ‘I’m sorry she couldn’t hold on’

By Rob Bailey-Millado, Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
 3 days ago

Naomi Judd’s daughters — Wynonna and Ashley — fought through the tears to honor their late mom at Sunday’s Country Music Hall of Fame induction.

The honor was delivered just 24 hours after the music matriarch’s passing . She was 76.

“I didn’t prepare anything tonight because I knew mom would probably talk the most,” Wynonna, 57, began. “I’m gonna make this fast, because my heart’s broken, and I feel so blessed. It’s a very strange dynamic, to be this broken and this blessed.”

The sisters also quoted Psalm 23 , a common hymn for funeral services.

“My mama loved you so much — and I’m sorry that she couldn’t hang on until today,” a sobbing Ashley, 54, told to the crowd gathered to honor her mother and sister.

“Your esteem for her and your regard for her really penetrated her heart and it was your affection for her that did keep her going in the last years and please come see Pop,” the “Divergent” actress said. “Pop” was her stepfather and Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vW1Sh_0fQN578z00
Naomi Judd’s daughters — Ashley (left) and Wynonna — wept while honoring their late mom (inset) at Sunday’s emotional Country Music Hall of Fame induction.
NY Post composite/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JJb36_0fQN578z00
Ashley and Wynonna Judd accept the induction on behalf of their late mother, Naomi Judd at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville on May 1.
Getty Images for Country Music Hall

“While this is so much about The Judds as a duo I want to take a moment to recognize my sister, a GOAT,” she went on. Wynonna chimed in, “Though my heart is broken I will continue to sing.”

Throughout the day before the ceremony, fans had gathered outside the museum where and photo of Naomi was surrounded flowers at the entrance to pay homage to her musical legacy.

Naomi’s passing cast a dark shadow over the otherwise glorious event, however other country stars still are out to perform in honor of the other inductees. Alongside The Judds, Ray Charles, Eddie Bayers and Pete Drake were also memorialized at the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GVlWH_0fQN578z00
The sisters held each other close during the Medallion Ceremony at the Country Music Hall Of Fame induction ceremony.
Invision
see also

Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Vince Gill and many more took the stage to perform their iconic songs during the event.

Wynonna and Ashley announced their mother’s death on Saturday, sharing the tragic news across social media.

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness ,” the two said in a statement. “We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A7qpy_0fQN578z00
“I’m gonna make this fast, because my heart’s broken, and I feel so blessed. It’s a very strange dynamic, to be this broken and this blessed,” Wynonna sobbed during the induction.
Invision

The country crooner had been candid in the past about her mental health and in 2016, appeared on Good Morning America to open up about her battles. She revealed that she had been facing “extreme” and “severe depression,” which left her housebound.

The Judds had a series of hit songs throughout 1980s and 1990s, including Grammy-winning hits “Why Not Me,” “Mama He’s Crazy” and “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Old Days).”

