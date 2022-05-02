SBLive Arkansas Super 7 baseball rankings: Teams readying for state tournament play next week

Postseason play is in full swing for Classes 1A-4A as regional tournaments kick off around the state Thursday. Class 5A and 6A are finishing up their regular season this week with conference titles and playoff spots still up for grabs in every conference.

SBLive Class 6A Super 7

1. Rogers 21-4

2. Springdale Har-Ber 19-8

3. LR Catholic 19-5

4. Conway 15-7

5. Cabot 17-7

6. Bentonville 18-9

7. FS Southside 17-10

Analysis: Same teams, different order this week as we head to the last week of the regular season for Class 6A. Rogers swept Har-Ber to claim the 6A West crown. Hayden Seldomridge is a catalyst for the Mounties. LR Catholic had a big week and rode the arms of Lucas Greer and Grant Hodge and the bat of Cooper McDaniel in the Rockets sweep of Cabot and NLR. Conway is tied with Catholic at 10-2 atop the 6A-Central with Cabot a game back. Bentonville and FS Southside are two of four teams tied for 3 rd in the 6A West. The last week of the season will go a long way in determining playoff seeding.

SBLive Class 5A Super 7

1. Van Buren 21-5

2. Jonesboro 21-7-1

3. Greenbrier 19-6

4. El Dorado 21-4

5. Marion 22-5

6. LR Christian 20-6

7. Sylvan Hills 18-9

Analysis: Van Buren and Greenbrier are tied atop the 5A-West with the Panthers holding the run differential tie-breaker. Jonesboro and Marion are atop the 5A East with Marion holding the tiebreaker. LR Christian and Sylvan Hills are atop the 5A Central leaving El Dorado as the only team to lead their conference outright. The Wildcats lost to an up-and-coming Lake Hamilton team but still hold a one-game edge in the standings. Sylvan Hills debuts after sweeping Benton last week behind great pitching performances by Alex Davis and Langdon Moorman. As we stated last week, Class 5A should be a very competitive state tournament.

SBLive Class 4A Super 7

1. Valley View 24-5

2. Lonoke 25-5

3. Brookland 19-8

4. Farmington 17-7-1

5. Arkadelphia 15-4

6. Huntsville 20-7

7. Monticello 18-8

Analysis: Valley View swept Brookland to win the 3-4A with an undefeated 14-0 record. Since 2018, the Blazers are 57-2 in conference play. They will take on Stuttgart in opening round of the 4A-East Regional. Lonoke had a good week capping it off with a 9-5 victory over Jonesboro. Brookland is still one of the top teams in the state and could see Valley View two more times. Farmington has outscored Huntsville, Harrison, and Shiloh Christian 38-19 the last three games en route to the 1-4A Conference regular-season and district tournaments championships. Arkadelphia has won 8 straight and finished conference play undefeated. Huntsville needs a big showing in Morrilton this week at the 4A North Regional and they will play the hometown Devil Dogs in round one and Dardanelle claimed the top seed in the 4-4A district tournament dropping Morrilton to the two seed. Monticello won six straight games to claim the 8-4A and playing well headed into the 4A South regional where they will take on Bauxite in round one.

SBLive Class 3A Super 7

1. Harding Academy 25-3

2. Camden Harmony Grove 23-3-1

3. Manila 20-6

4. Walnut Ridge 18-4

5. Ashdown 20-6

6. Elkins 18-7

7. Rose Bud 19-8

Analysis: Harding Academy has won TWENTY straight games and breezed through their district tournament capping off their week with an 8-0 win over Rose Bud in the championship. Camden Harmony Grove dropped a game to Smackover but bounced back with a strong performance against McGehee. Manila makes its debut with a district tournament championship and Walnut Ridge could see the Lions in the semifinals in this week’s regional tournament. Ashdown captured the 7-3A Conference title this week. Elkins continues to play inspired baseball as they defeated Bergman for the second straight time to claim their district tournament title. Rose Bud needs depth to make a run but not a lot of teams will score on Russ Martin. Paris and Booneville are a couple teams to keep an eye on as well.

SBLive Class 2A Super 7

1. Woodlawn 21-5

2. McCrory 20-4-1

3. Melbourne 18-4

4. Mansfield 20-4

5. St. Joseph 15-2

6. Buffalo Island Central 15-2

7. Carlisle 17-9

Analysis: The top four teams all went 2-0 this week and are favorites in their respective regional tournaments this week. St. Joseph has been quietly under the radar but finally broke through this week after defeating Southside Bee Branch for their district tournament championship. The Bulldogs have a history of making runs in the state tournament. BIC keeps winning and easily clinched the one seed for next week’s regional tournament. Carlisle showed me something this week. The Bison lost to McCrory 16-2 two weeks again, but it was a different story this past weekend as McCrory won a very close 6-5 district final.

SBLive Class 1A Super 7

1. West Side Greers Ferry 18-4

2. Izard County 17-6

3. Norfork 20-5

4. Taylor 13-4-2

5. Ouachita 20-7

6. Mount Ida 14-4

7. Hillcrest 10-4

Analysis: West Side swept through the district tournament outscoring teams 19-0. Coach Shane Davis has the Eagles playing their best baseball at the right time. Izard County won a pitcher’s duel 2-1 over Norfork in the semi-finals before losing to West Side in the Championship 5-0. Taylor and Ouachita swept their respective district titles with the Warriors getting the best of Mount Ida for the second time this season. Hillcrest made a statement with a convincing 10-1 victory over Marked Tree. The top six teams in our rankings come from two regions so they will be very familiar with each other should they all advance to the Class 1A State Tournament at Ouachita next week.