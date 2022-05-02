Federal Signal: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) _ Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $20.5 million.

The Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The company that makes products ranging from street sweepers to toll booth technology for government, industrial and commercial customers posted revenue of $330.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $307.9 million.

Federal Signal expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.80 to $2 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.38 billion to $1.45 billion.

