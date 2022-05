UTICA, N.Y. – The grand marshals for this year’s Memorial Day and Independence Day parades were revealed on Wednesday ahead of both upcoming holidays. For the Memorial Day Parade, organizers are honoring the late Mary E. Wheeler by making her the posthumous grand marshal. Mary’s son, PFC Joseph K. Wheeler, was killed in action in Vietnam. Mary was a member of the American Goldstar Mother’s Chapter 56, and the president of the national organization from 1999 - 2000. Mary passed away this past March.

UTICA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO