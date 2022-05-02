Good Morning Give Back: ECHO Food Shelf

MANTORVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – The historic Hubbell House restaurant in Mantorville has announced it will be reopening on May 10. The Hubbell House was founded in 1854, and the current structure was built in 1856. It has a rich history. Its had visits from former president Ulysses S. Grant and other leaders, a dinner for the Minnesota Vikings players, to regular nights out with family and friends.

MANTORVILLE, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO