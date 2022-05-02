Good Morning Give Back: ECHO Food Shelf

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - VINE is providing a new resource for those who suffer from Arthritis, this summer. According to a new resource In the United States, more than 54 million people, have arthritis. VINE is offering a free five-week program for those suffering from arthritis this summer beginning May...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - U4ic Brewing, Incorporated is setting up shop at 410 South Front Street, between Rounders and Underground where the old Kato Tacos used to be. They will be offering lagers and some IPA among their other crafts. Along with their beers, they will be offering Brewers Skewers...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minneopa State Park in Mankato is now home to 4 baby bison with more on the way.... DNR Naturalist at Minneopa Scott Kudelka told us there as many as 15 calves expected to be born, all from the same father. “They’re typically 45 pounds when they’re...
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - According to data from the Minnesota Department of Health new COVID cases in Minnesota have nearly tripled in the last month. The department of health now says new cases in the state are now in the high risk range. The average number of cases has...
EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities have expanded the search for a missing Mankato woman. Thirty-year-old Nyawuor James Chuol was last seen by her family in Mankato on the morning of April 25. Surveillance video shows Chuol at the Casey’s gas station in Eagle Lake around 8:45 that same...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new fall music event is coming to Mankato on September 17th. Bend of the River will feature CMA New Artist of the year, Jimmie Allen, along with Priscilla Block, Jason Nix and a local favorite, IV Play. The one day festival will include a cornhole...
More than a dozen baby bison expected to be born at Minneopa State Park. The Bison drive is open Thursday through Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The search continues for a missing Mankato woman. Authorities responding to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport. Updated: 2 hours ago. City...
MANTORVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – The historic Hubbell House restaurant in Mantorville has announced it will be reopening on May 10. The Hubbell House was founded in 1854, and the current structure was built in 1856. It has a rich history. Its had visits from former president Ulysses S. Grant and other leaders, a dinner for the Minnesota Vikings players, to regular nights out with family and friends.
EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - The search continues for a missing Mankato woman. 30-year-old Nyawuor James Chuol was last seen by her family around 7 p.m. on Monday, April 25, in Mankato. New images released by Mankato Public Safety show Chuol at the Casey’s gas station in Eagle Lake around...
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Across all of its facilities, Minnesota performed 9,108 abortions in 2020, which is 800 fewer than in 2019. Their reports get released annually; the 2021 report will be released this July. One problem the state will now face: taking larger numbers of patients seeking abortions...
Mankato East's ace getting the job done in the circle and batter's box. Mankato man arrested, charged with drug possession. A Mankato man was arrested and charged with drug possession and sales. St. Clair’s Oberle receives Golden Apple Award. Updated: 3 hours ago. This week’s Golden Apple Award winner...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In an ongoing attempt to strengthen security at the Mayo Clinic Health Center in Mankato, the hospital has installed metal detectors at its busiest entrances. Detectors have been installed at both the emergency and specialty clinic entrances. “We’re always looking for things to improve. Nothing has...
RICE COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota DNR did its spring Mukie assessment of French Lake this week. The assessment happens twice every five years, with this year being the first in a two-year survey. The DNR partnered with a local fishery to net muskie from the lake, tag untagged...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College hosts its Graduation Commencement Ceremony next week. The ceremony will take place May 12 on the Minnesota State University, Mankato campus at the Taylor Center in Bresnan Arena. The ceremony will include graduates from South Central College’s Faribault and North Mankato campuses completing...
PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – Motorists on Hwy 52 between Pine Island and Zumbrota may see smoke Thursday as the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) crews conduct a prescribed burn. According to MnDOT, warning signs will alert motorists of potential smoke on Hwy 52 in Goodhue County as they...
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato girls lacrosse team played host to Rochester John Marshall Thursday night. Alaina Spaude finished with three goals and one assist while Annelise Winch added two goals and two assists in the victory.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - According to reports from the USDA as of May 1, 14% of the nations corn crop has been planted this year. Average for this time of year is 33% and last year was 42%. This year’s pace is the slowest since 2013. Minnesota reportedly...
Bells around Mankato and North Mankato have started ringing to show solidarity. Minnesota Farm Bureau starts campaign for mental health. Committee members will contribute personal stories, resources and other conversation starters to continue the discussion. Mayo Clinic Health System breaks ground on hospital expansion project. Updated: 2 hours ago. Soon,...
Comments / 0