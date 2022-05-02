ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naomi Judd’s daughters break down at Country Music Hall of Fame induction

By Francesca Bacardi
 3 days ago

Naomi Judd’s daughters broke down in tears as they inducted their late mother into the Country Music Hall of Fame Sunday.

Wynonna and Ashley Judd appeared on stage at the awards show in Nashville just one day after their mother died because The Judds — Naomi and Wynonna’s mom-and-daughter music duo — had been added to the prestigious list.

    Country music star Naomi Judd dead at age 76 “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful...

    “My mama loved you so much,” a teary-eyed Ashley told the audience, “and I’m sorry that she couldn’t hang on until today.

    “Your esteem for her and your regard for her really penetrated her heart,” she continued, “and it was your affection for her that did keep her going in the last years.”

    Taking a break from the gutting emotions, Wynonna joked that she had not prepared a speech because she “assumed Mama would be doing all the talking.”

    Ashley, 54, and Wynonna, 57, announced Saturday that they had lost their mother to the “ disease of mental illness .” She was 76.

    “We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public,” they said in a joint statement. “We are in unknown territory.”

    Ashley and Wynonna Judd broke down in tears honoring their late mother, Naomi Judd.
    The pair announced Saturday that their mother had lost her life to the “disease of mental illness.”
    Naomi revealed in 2016 that she had battled severe depression and anxiety since she and Wynonna stopped touring as The Judds in 2011.

    “[Fans] see me in rhinestones, you know, with glitter in my hair, that really is who I am,” she said. “But then I would come home and not leave the house for three weeks, and not get out of my pajamas, and not practice normal hygiene. It was really bad.”

    Naomi and Wynonna’s musical duo, The Judds, was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame Sunday.
    Naomi penned a book titled “ River of Time: My Descent into Depression and How I Emerged with Hope ” that same year and explained that she went public with her diagnosis — she was eventually treated with drugs and electroshock therapy — because she wanted people to know mental illness is “not a character flaw, it’s a stinking disease.”

    If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text Crisis Text Line at 741741.

    Comments / 94

    Roxana Caceres
    3d ago

    Losing your own mother is the hardest thing anyone can go through. Be strong for each other as your mothers in an Angel of God. RIP Noami Judd a beautiful soul taken so young in life!!! 🙏😢💔🙏

    Reply(9)
    43
    Sylvia Vallejo
    3d ago

    Omg losing your mom it’s like a nightmare I just lost my mom two months ago it’s very hard my she RIP she was a great singer she will be missed my condolences and prayers to the family and friends give them the strength my father Jesus 🙏🙌🏼

    Reply
    14
    Shelia Jessie McGirr Brewer
    3d ago

    Ashley if anyone cares to know had I think a climbing accident year or more ago, and laid for days before they could get to her, she’s fortunate enough to be alive herself. So it’s probably the medicines she’s on that makes her look puffy, and swollen. I too am on medicines, that do that. I don’t think she’s in any condition to have Botox, or fillers or plastic surgery, it’s more than likely her crying. RIHP Naomi-prayers to the girls, your husband, family, friends, and all your adoring fans. You were one of a kind. ♥️♥️🙏🙏😘😘

    Reply(1)
    17
