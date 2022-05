LAS VEGAS – For three years Saul “Canelo” Álvarezhas effortlessly slid between three weight classes, collecting titles between 160 and 175 pounds, knocking out some of boxing’s best along the way. So it came as no surprise that when asked about the possibility of facing heavyweight titleholder Oleksandr Usyk in the future, Álvarezdidn’t flinch.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 4 HOURS AGO